Istanbul shaken by 6.2-magnitude earthquake, 236 injured

ISTANBUL

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Türkiye’s Istanbul on Wednesday, injuring at least 236 people in panic-driven incidents, officials said.

The earthquake's epicenter was in Istanbul's Silivri district, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The first earthquake occurred off the coast of Silivri in the Marmara Sea on April 23 at 12:13 p.m., while the second earthquake struck around 12.49 p.m.

More than 50 aftershocks rocked the Istanbul region after the powerful earthquake, the interior minister said.

"By 3:12 pm (1512 GMT), 51 aftershocks — the largest of which was 5.9 magnitude — had been recorded," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X, saying the first 6.2 magnitude quake, which hit at 12:59 pm was "approximately seven kilometres deep lasted a total of 13 seconds".

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a statement following the tremors, announcing that developments in the aftermath of the earthquakes are being closely monitored.

Yerlikaya also confirmed the seismic events, stating that all teams started field scans swiftly.

The preliminary examinations of roads, airports, trains and subways, on the other hand, showed no signs of damage or unfavorable conditions, the Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced.

AFAD also issued a warning to citizens, urging them not to enter damaged buildings under any circumstances and to avoid the vicinity of risky structures. The agency advised the public to use SMS or internet-based messaging apps for communication.

Although the earthquake may seem minor, the proximity to the surface played a crucial role in the sensation of the tremor, prompting many citizens to evacuate their buildings and occupy the streets as a precaution for a potential following tremor.

Following earthquakes, Professor Süleyman Pampal from the chamber of geological engineers issued strong warnings about the ongoing earthquake threat in the Marmara region, underlining the need for immediate preparedness.

Recalling a magnitude-5.9 earthquake that struck off the coast of Silivri nearly two years ago, Pampal emphasized that the event had revealed the gravity of the seismic threat in the area, sparking fears similar to those experienced today.

Istanbul and its surrounding areas are among the most seismically active and high-risk zones for a major earthquake, he stressed, calling for appropriate plans and preparations.

The governor's office said that 151 citizens were injured after jumping from heights out of panic and that their treatment is ongoing in hospitals, with none of them in a life-threatening condition.

The office also said that so far "no reports of destruction have been received, and our relevant units are continuing their field scanning efforts."

It warned citizens not to enter buildings that were damaged or suspected to be damaged due to the tremors, to avoid using vehicles unless necessary, and to refrain from using mobile networks except in emergencies.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "I extend my well wishes to our citizens; we are closely monitoring the developments."

"Citizens can rest assured. As the state, we remain on 24/7 alert and will continue working tirelessly for our nation," the president said

"We have taken and will continue to take all necessary steps to minimize the impact of this earthquake," Erdoğan also stated, adding, "I wish a swift recovery to all our citizens who felt the tremor."

The president concluded his remarks with a prayer for protection from future disasters, saying, "May God protect our nation from all kinds of calamities and misfortunes."