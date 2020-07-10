Tekfur Palace to host concerts

  • July 10 2020 09:14:00

Tekfur Palace to host concerts

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Tekfur Palace to host concerts

Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, is set to host a series of classical music concerts as the country moves towards full normalization after months of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

“New weekly concert series begins this Saturday at the Tekfur Palace Museum — one of the 3 surviving Byzantine palaces in #Istanbul,” the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality said in a statement on Twitter.

Camerata Anatolia, a group of young musicians who have represented Turkey abroad as well, will be on stage in the first part of Classical Music in the Courtyard series on July 11.

The group, founded in 2019, will perform German composer Johannes Brahms' clarinet quintet.

With thriving arts and culture, Istanbul also has a promising live music scene.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams US military decision on Greek Cyprus

    Turkey slams US military decision on Greek Cyprus

  2. Turkish court likely to announce Hagia Sophia decision on Friday: Official

    Turkish court likely to announce Hagia Sophia decision on Friday: Official

  3. 10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

    10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

  4. Negative trend in EU-Turkey relations must stop: Official

    Negative trend in EU-Turkey relations must stop: Official

  5. Village sits atop ancient Hellenistic city

    Village sits atop ancient Hellenistic city
Recommended
France to restore Notre-Dame Cathedral as it was before inferno

France to restore Notre-Dame Cathedral as it was before inferno
Madame Tussauds Istanbul figures wear masks

Madame Tussauds Istanbul figures wear masks
Hittite life revived after 3,500 years in Turkish village

Hittite life revived after 3,500 years in Turkish village
Village sits atop ancient Hellenistic city

Village sits atop ancient Hellenistic city
Rodin Museum sells works amid virus losses

Rodin Museum sells works amid virus losses
İzmir’s young artist wins education in prestigious Vienna academy

İzmir’s young artist wins education in prestigious Vienna academy
WORLD Seoul mayor left note saying sorry as South Korea mourns

Seoul mayor left note saying 'sorry' as South Korea mourns

Seoul's mayor left a note saying he felt "sorry to all people'' before he was found dead early on July 10, officials in the South Korean capital said as people began mourning the liberal legal activist seen as a potential presidential candidate.
ECONOMY Central Bank expects positive current balance in 2nd half

Central Bank expects positive current balance in 2nd half

Turkey's Central Bank on July 9 projected that exports will rebound stronger than previously envisaged and a positive outlook in the current account balance will come in the second half of the year.
SPORTS Turkish athlete sanctioned for failed drug test

Turkish athlete sanctioned for failed drug test

Olympic officials on July 9 sanctioned a Turkish weightlifter for violating anti-doping rules.