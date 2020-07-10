Tekfur Palace to host concerts

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, is set to host a series of classical music concerts as the country moves towards full normalization after months of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“New weekly concert series begins this Saturday at the Tekfur Palace Museum — one of the 3 surviving Byzantine palaces in #Istanbul,” the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality said in a statement on Twitter.

Camerata Anatolia, a group of young musicians who have represented Turkey abroad as well, will be on stage in the first part of Classical Music in the Courtyard series on July 11.

The group, founded in 2019, will perform German composer Johannes Brahms' clarinet quintet.

With thriving arts and culture, Istanbul also has a promising live music scene.