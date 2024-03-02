Istanbul sees 25 pct drop in university preference

ISTANBUL

Istanbul has witnessed a notable decline in the preference among students to pursue university education in the city, attributed largely to mounting fear of earthquakes, overcrowding and cost of living.

With almost 1.5 million university students studying in 60 higher education institutions, Istanbul is considered the education capital of Türkiye. However, increasing living costs, the expected earthquake, population density, and security concerns have reduced the interest of new students in the city, while also challenging current students.

According to the information provided by educator Salim Ünsal, although the number of quotas in Istanbul universities increased from 169,000 to 180,000 in the 2023 Higher Education Institutions Examination (YKS) compared to the previous year, the number of preferences made decreased a whopping 25.5 percent.

Stating that there are many factors in the change in preference tendencies, Ünsal said, "The number of preferences decreased the most in universities in Istanbul, [the capital] Ankara, [the western province of] İzmir, and [the southern city of] Antalya. We think that this is due to the difficult living conditions in metropolitan areas."

Ünsal highlighted that the most important issue preventing the flow to Istanbul is the economy and housing problem.

"The expected Marmara earthquake and the security problem created by the migrant density is also among the reasons for fleeing from Istanbul," he added.

A report prepared by Çelikel Education Foundation on 'Being a University Student in Istanbul' found that the average monthly housing cost is 6,000 Turkish Liras ($191) with the majority of students not satisfied with where they live.

Around 35 percent of students live in state dormitories, while 11.06 percent live in private dormitories, 33.5 percent live in family houses, and 7.87 percent rent with roommates, according to the report.

Furthermore, the report showed that the average monthly cost for food is 3,250 liras, and that of the socialization cost of a student is 2,130 liras.

Students, whose monthly expenditures exceed 10,000 liras, cut costs by preferring the university table for meals, coffee in their own thermos, second-hand for clothing and books, and campuses and houses for socializing.

Some students work part-time jobs to fund their study and living expenses. However, five out of 10 working students state that their working life negatively affects their education and social life, according to the report.

"We don't do social activities anymore. We meet friends at home. I study cinema but I can't go to the movies. I wish I had studied in Ankara," student Orhan Dinçşahin stated.