Istanbul schools prepare for new academic year with major renovations

ISTANBUL

Schools across Istanbul are undergoing extensive maintenance and renovation ahead of the new academic year, with projects scheduled for completion by the end of August, just in time for students to return on Sept. 8.

Launched in June, the renovations cover a wide range of upgrades, from roofs and windows to electrical and heating systems.

Local authorities allocated a budget of 650 million Turkish Liras ($15.9 million) for the works.

At a vocational and technical high school in Esenyurt, which hosts 1,300 students across five buildings, three buildings are undergoing significant upgrades.

“We have renewed the water supply system, replaced classroom and fire doors, repaired the roofs, and updated the heating system. We are also installing 45 lighting units in the schoolyard,” Principal Serkan Ertem said. “We are working hard to welcome our students in the best possible conditions for the new academic year.”

After the renovations are completed, around 204,750 students across the city are expected to start classes in refreshed and improved facilities.