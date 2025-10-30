Istanbul restaurant faces inquiry after tourists allegedly overcharged

Istanbul restaurant faces inquiry after tourists allegedly overcharged

ISTANBUL
Istanbul restaurant faces inquiry after tourists allegedly overcharged

Turkish authorities have inspected a restaurant in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu after four German tourists paid 59,000 Turkish Liras (around $1,406) for a meal, sparking widespread reactions on social media.

The tourists, who had come to Istanbul to watch the Fenerbahçe vs. Stuttgart football match, were directed to the restaurant by a taxi driver, according to media reports.

Following several complaints, the Istanbul trade directorate teams inspected the restaurant and compared the menu prices with the amounts charged to the tourists.

The review found discrepancies in roughly 30 items between the menu prices and the billed amounts. Authorities said administrative action would follow based on the findings.

Restaurant owner Mahsum Çakır defended his business, stating that all prices are clearly listed on the menu and that no wrongdoing occurred.

"Every item and its price are listed on our menu, and our receipts match these prices. There is no unfair practice," Çakır said, adding that the menus are available in multiple languages, including English, German and French.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause
LATEST NEWS

  1. Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

    Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

  2. With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

    With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

  3. Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

    Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

  4. India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port

    India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port

  5. Eurozone growth beats expectations in third quarter

    Eurozone growth beats expectations in third quarter
Recommended
Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause
Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye
Greek Cypriot leader tells Erhürman he ready for meeting

Greek Cypriot leader tells Erhürman he 'ready' for meeting
Ministers brief parliament panel on anti-terror drive

Ministers brief parliament panel on anti-terror drive
Erdoğan questions Germany’s silence on Israel’s Gaza attacks

Erdoğan questions Germany’s silence on Israel’s Gaza attacks
Türkiye kicks off training of Syrian troops: Ministry

Türkiye kicks off training of Syrian troops: Ministry
Warrants issued for 4 municipal officials in Istanbul espionage probe

Warrants issued for 4 municipal officials in Istanbul espionage probe
WORLD Dutch election a photo finish between far-right, centrists

Dutch election a photo finish between far-right, centrists

The Dutch election climaxed in an unprecedented cliffhanger Thursday, with only a few thousand votes separating the far-right party of firebrand Geert Wilders and a pro-European centrist party.
ECONOMY With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged Thursday but warned of an "uncertain" economic outlook amid trade disputes and geopolitical tensions.

SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿