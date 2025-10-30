Istanbul restaurant faces inquiry after tourists allegedly overcharged

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities have inspected a restaurant in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu after four German tourists paid 59,000 Turkish Liras (around $1,406) for a meal, sparking widespread reactions on social media.

The tourists, who had come to Istanbul to watch the Fenerbahçe vs. Stuttgart football match, were directed to the restaurant by a taxi driver, according to media reports.

Following several complaints, the Istanbul trade directorate teams inspected the restaurant and compared the menu prices with the amounts charged to the tourists.

The review found discrepancies in roughly 30 items between the menu prices and the billed amounts. Authorities said administrative action would follow based on the findings.

Restaurant owner Mahsum Çakır defended his business, stating that all prices are clearly listed on the menu and that no wrongdoing occurred.

"Every item and its price are listed on our menu, and our receipts match these prices. There is no unfair practice," Çakır said, adding that the menus are available in multiple languages, including English, German and French.