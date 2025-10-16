Istanbul records driest summer in 65 years

ISTANBUL
Istanbul has endured its driest summer in 65 years, with rainfall falling far below historical averages, putting the city’s water supply under severe stress and highlighting broader challenges of increasing urban demand.

Rainfall in Istanbul was 90 percent below its long-term average last summer, according to data from the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

Nationwide, summer rainfall fell by 53 percent from long-term averages, with nearly all regions experiencing below-average precipitation.

Meteorologist Güven Özdemir from Istanbul Aydın University explained that prolonged high-pressure systems, combined with hot air masses from Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, caused unusually dry conditions.

He cited climate change, urban heat islands, population growth and fossil fuel use as key factors intensifying drought.

These prolonged dry conditions have also put Istanbul’s reservoirs under severe strain.

Despite recent local rains, overall water levels have dropped to 24.96 percent. Some reservoirs, like Kazandere, are almost empty at roughly 2 percent, while Elmalı is the fullest at around 49 percent.

Özdemir warned that without sufficient winter rainfall, Istanbul could face serious water shortages.

According to a scientific projection, the megacity could experience “Day Zero” drought conditions by 2050, indicating the point at which tap water runs dry.

