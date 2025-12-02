Kızılelma success reflects Türkiye’s dynamism: Erdoğan

Kızılelma success reflects Türkiye’s dynamism: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Kızılelma success reflects Türkiye’s dynamism: Erdoğan

Türkiye's KIZILELMA, an unmanned fighter jet, scored a world-first in aviation history this weekend, the president said on Monday, arguing that the country is experiencing "this dynamism" across all fields.

The unmanned combat aircraft achieved a new milestone as it struck a jet-powered target aircraft with a beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missile, its developer Baykar said on Sunday.

Türkiye has expanded its national income from $238 billion in 2002 to $1.5 trillion now, setting a goal of reaching $1.9 trillion by 2028, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in remarks after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Full membership to the EU remains Türkiye's strategic priority despite obstacles, the president said.

He recalled hosting Pope Leo XIV and his delegation in Turkish capital Ankara on Nov. 27, saying they discussed key shared issues such as Israel’s attacks on mosques, schools, hospitals and churches in Gaza. He said Türkiye appreciates both the late Pope Francis' and Pope Leo XIV’s principled stance on Palestine.

Erdoğan said he conveyed Türkiye’s sensitivity regarding preserving the ceasefire and ensuring humanitarian aid reaches Gaza, and protecting Jerusalem’s historical status quo.

He said the talks touched on threats facing the family institution, while both sides emphasized the significance of the UN-backed Alliance of Civilizations, which now brings together 160 member countries. The recent surge of Islamophobia in the West was also a key item on their agenda, he added.

Referring to attacks on two commercial tankers in the Black Sea, he said the Ukraine war appears to have reached a level that clearly threatens navigation safety in the Black Sea.

Targeting of merchant ships in Türkiye's Exclusive Economic Zone "signals a worrying escalation," the Turkish president stressed.

Ankara cannot excuse attacks on its Exclusive Economic Zone, "which threaten navigation, life and environmental safety," he said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye is closely following the latest diplomatic efforts to end the war and consistently emphasizes that it stands ready to contribute whenever necessary.

Erdoğan also said that he hosted South Korean President Lee Jae Myung the same day, and the two discussed broad cooperation opportunities. He announced that Hyundai will begin producing fully electric vehicles at its factory in Izmit, the province of Kocaeli.

He added that Türkiye and South Korea are also advancing joint defense projects and continuing talks on a nuclear power plant, with a new memorandum between Korea Electric Power Corporation and Türkiye Nuclear Energy Company taking the process “one step further.”

The president said he will also share his assessment of this year’s G-20 summit, hosted by South Africa, at his party’s group meeting, adding that they will present a brief overview of how far Türkiye’s relations with the African continent have advanced over the past 23 years.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

    Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

  2. Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

    Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

  3. Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November

    Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November

  4. Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

    Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

  5. DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı

    DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı
Recommended
Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries
Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe
DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı

DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı
Türkiye says Ukrainian strikes off Black Sea worrying escalation

Türkiye says Ukrainian strikes off Black Sea 'worrying escalation'
Vocational education covers 40 pct of Türkiye’s high school students

Vocational education covers 40 pct of Türkiye’s high school students
Turkish top diplomat to attend NATO meeting, discuss Ukraine war

Turkish top diplomat to attend NATO meeting, discuss Ukraine war
Former bank executive sentenced to 102 years in high-profile fraud case

Former bank executive sentenced to 102 years in high-profile fraud case
WORLD 19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

Nineteen states have delivered their national plans to the European Union’s 150-billion-euro SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defense fund, which aims to strengthen countries’ defense capacities and enhance strategic autonomy.
ECONOMY Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

Ankara and Islamabad on Dec. 2 signed a series of agreements paving the way for Türkiye to launch oil and natural gas exploration in three offshore and two onshore fields in Pakistan starting in 2026.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿