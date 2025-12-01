Russia’s Gazprom holds talks with Türkiye to extend gas supply deal

Russia’s Gazprom holds talks with Türkiye to extend gas supply deal

MOSCOW
Russia’s Gazprom holds talks with Türkiye to extend gas supply deal

Russia’s Gazprom is in discussions with Turkish partners to potentially extend existing gas contracts, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian state-run TASS on Dec. 1.

The talks focus on maintaining current supply volumes, as contracts with Türkiye’s state energy firm Botaş — covering up to 21.75 billion cubic meters annually — are set to expire on Dec. 31.

Sources say both sides aim to keep annual flows around 22 billion cubic meters.

Türkiye had previously resisted Western efforts to block its purchases of Russian gas, which are largely delivered through long-term pipeline contracts. In September, however, Türkiye agreed to several LNG purchase deals, including imports from the United States.

With domestic gas production in the Black Sea expected to rise, Türkiye may soon have more gas than it needs.

Türkiye’s sizable market has been crucial for Gazprom, which has nearly lost its European customers amid the war-driven push to diversify supplies. This dynamic could give Türkiye bargaining power to seek discounts when renewing contracts.

Last year, Gazprom delivered 21.6 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye, making it the second-largest buyer of Russian pipeline gas after China and boosting Gazprom’s financial performance. For context, Russian oil deliveries through Ukraine to Europe, halted on Jan. 1, amounted to over 15 billion cubic meters annually.

Gazprom’s pipeline gas has historically dominated Türkiye’s imports, with the country — Europe’s fourth-largest gas market — being almost entirely reliant on foreign gas. Iran and Azerbaijan also contribute a significant share of total imports.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

    Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

  2. Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

    Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

  3. Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November

    Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November

  4. Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

    Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

  5. DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı

    DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı
Recommended
Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries

Authorities launch arrests of 21 FETÖ suspects in ministries
Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe
DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı

DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı
Türkiye says Ukrainian strikes off Black Sea worrying escalation

Türkiye says Ukrainian strikes off Black Sea 'worrying escalation'
Vocational education covers 40 pct of Türkiye’s high school students

Vocational education covers 40 pct of Türkiye’s high school students
Turkish top diplomat to attend NATO meeting, discuss Ukraine war

Turkish top diplomat to attend NATO meeting, discuss Ukraine war
Former bank executive sentenced to 102 years in high-profile fraud case

Former bank executive sentenced to 102 years in high-profile fraud case
WORLD 19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

Nineteen states have delivered their national plans to the European Union’s 150-billion-euro SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defense fund, which aims to strengthen countries’ defense capacities and enhance strategic autonomy.
ECONOMY Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

Türkiye, Pakistan ink deals for oil, gas exploration

Ankara and Islamabad on Dec. 2 signed a series of agreements paving the way for Türkiye to launch oil and natural gas exploration in three offshore and two onshore fields in Pakistan starting in 2026.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿