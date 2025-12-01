Russia’s Gazprom holds talks with Türkiye to extend gas supply deal

MOSCOW

Russia’s Gazprom is in discussions with Turkish partners to potentially extend existing gas contracts, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian state-run TASS on Dec. 1.

The talks focus on maintaining current supply volumes, as contracts with Türkiye’s state energy firm Botaş — covering up to 21.75 billion cubic meters annually — are set to expire on Dec. 31.

Sources say both sides aim to keep annual flows around 22 billion cubic meters.

Türkiye had previously resisted Western efforts to block its purchases of Russian gas, which are largely delivered through long-term pipeline contracts. In September, however, Türkiye agreed to several LNG purchase deals, including imports from the United States.

With domestic gas production in the Black Sea expected to rise, Türkiye may soon have more gas than it needs.

Türkiye’s sizable market has been crucial for Gazprom, which has nearly lost its European customers amid the war-driven push to diversify supplies. This dynamic could give Türkiye bargaining power to seek discounts when renewing contracts.

Last year, Gazprom delivered 21.6 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye, making it the second-largest buyer of Russian pipeline gas after China and boosting Gazprom’s financial performance. For context, Russian oil deliveries through Ukraine to Europe, halted on Jan. 1, amounted to over 15 billion cubic meters annually.

Gazprom’s pipeline gas has historically dominated Türkiye’s imports, with the country — Europe’s fourth-largest gas market — being almost entirely reliant on foreign gas. Iran and Azerbaijan also contribute a significant share of total imports.