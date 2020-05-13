Istanbul police seize over 70 historical artifacts

  • May 13 2020 13:53:57

Istanbul police seize over 70 historical artifacts

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Istanbul police seize over 70 historical artifacts

More than 70 historical artifacts were seized in an operation in Istanbul, a security source said on May 13. 

Acting on a tip-off, anti-smuggling teams conducted an operation in an art house on May 12 in Şişli district of the metropolis, the source said on condition of anonymity.

A suspect was arrested and 78 historical artifacts were seized, the source added.

Some of the artifacts belong to the Byzantine, Ottoman, Seljuk and Safavid eras.

An Ottoman-era stained glass and İznik and Çanakkale ceramics, Seljuk earthenware bowls, a bronze work featuring Quranic verses and a helmet belonging to the Safavid period were among the artifacts.


Turkey, history, smuggle,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Turkey's F-35 suspension 'likely to compound program woes'

    Turkey's F-35 suspension 'likely to compound program woes'

  3. Hotels preparing for new season under new rules

    Hotels preparing for new season under new rules

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,894 as recoveries exceed 98,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,894 as recoveries exceed 98,000

  5. Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21

    Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21
Recommended
Water frogs may be wiped out by 2050 in south Çukurova region due to over consumption: Experts

Water frogs may be wiped out by 2050 in south Çukurova region due to over consumption: Experts
Broadway shutdown extended

Broadway shutdown extended
Cumalıkızık, centuries-old Ottoman heritage

Cumalıkızık, centuries-old Ottoman heritage
Ex-banker quits his job to become blacksmith

Ex-banker quits his job to become blacksmith
New super-Earth planet discovered

New super-Earth planet discovered
Thousands tune in for jazz festival

Thousands tune in for jazz festival
WORLD Russia halts use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

Russia halts use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

Russia’s healthcare regulator on May 13 ordered a stop to the use of ventilators believed to have caused two fires at coronavirus hospitals that left six people dead.
ECONOMY Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Turkey on May 12 announced that tea producers will be allowed to travel to the cities their fields are located in with a special permit as partial restrictions continue in the country.
SPORTS Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

An employee working for Turkish football club Fenerbahçe tested positive for coronavirus on May 12 as positive cases rose to two.