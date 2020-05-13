Istanbul police seize over 70 historical artifacts

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

More than 70 historical artifacts were seized in an operation in Istanbul, a security source said on May 13.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-smuggling teams conducted an operation in an art house on May 12 in Şişli district of the metropolis, the source said on condition of anonymity.

A suspect was arrested and 78 historical artifacts were seized, the source added.

Some of the artifacts belong to the Byzantine, Ottoman, Seljuk and Safavid eras.

An Ottoman-era stained glass and İznik and Çanakkale ceramics, Seljuk earthenware bowls, a bronze work featuring Quranic verses and a helmet belonging to the Safavid period were among the artifacts.





