Istanbul Park prepares for new races in 2026 with new management

Istanbul Park prepares for new races in 2026 with new management

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Park prepares for new races in 2026 with new management

The new management of the Istanbul Park circuit, which has hosted the Turkish Grand Prix many times before, has been determined.

Can Science Education Institutions, a subsidiary of Can Holding, emerged as the sole bidder in the tender for Istanbul Park's Formula 1 track, in Istanbul’s Tuzla district, winning a 30-year contract.

The bid made to the General Directorate of Foundations stipulates that Formula 1 races must commence within a month of contract signing or face penalties of nearly $9 million annually.

The Istanbul Park's land was put out to tender by the Culture and Tourism Ministry for 30 years at an estimated cost of $117.8 million.

According to the tender specifications, the company is expected to pay $272,000 as monthly rent to the General Directorate of Foundations, the land's owner, for the construction period in the first year.

Notably, Intercity, the current track operator, initially expressed interest in the tender but ultimately did not submit a bid. This decision came despite earlier assertions of readiness to continue operations for another 30 years.

The General Directorate of Foundations had required Intercity to guarantee that Formula 1 would be held at Istanbul Park within one month of signing the contract.

The specifications stipulate not only the operation of the Formula 1 track but also the construction of a shopping mall, adventure park, automobile museum and entertainment center within Istanbul Park.

Meanwhile, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is expected to engage with the winning bidder, likely after the Ramadan Feast, to discuss adding Istanbul Park to the 2026 calendar.

While the annual cost of putting a Formula 1 race on the calendar varies from country to country, the amount requested for Türkiye is estimated to be around $36 million.

istanbul park,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Major Ankara fire brought under control after 16 hours

Major Ankara fire brought under control after 16 hours
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP cool on AKP’s calls for writing a new constitution

    CHP cool on AKP’s calls for writing a new constitution

  2. Major Ankara fire brought under control after 16 hours

    Major Ankara fire brought under control after 16 hours

  3. Turkish Airlines posts $6 billion profit in 2023

    Turkish Airlines posts $6 billion profit in 2023

  4. EU probes Chinese-owned solar panel firms

    EU probes Chinese-owned solar panel firms

  5. Apple explores making personal robots

    Apple explores making personal robots
Recommended
Landmarks illuminated for Autism Awareness

Landmarks illuminated for Autism Awareness

Number of detainees rises to 9 in deadly Istanbul fire

Number of detainees rises to 9 in deadly Istanbul fire
‘Migration wave threatens cultural identity of eastern Black Sea’

‘Migration wave threatens cultural identity of eastern Black Sea’
Fatalities, injuries amid local election disputes

Fatalities, injuries amid local election disputes
Private school fees rival those of top universities

Private school fees rival those of top universities
‘Allergy pandemic’ on rise, expert immunologist says

‘Allergy pandemic’ on rise, expert immunologist says
WORLD Haiti gangs loot national library, threatening historic documents

Haiti gangs loot national library, threatening historic documents

Haiti's National Library was looted Wednesday by armed gangs terrorizing the Caribbean nation's capital Port-au-Prince, its director told AFP, as UNESCO condemned multiple "devastating" attacks on educational and artistic institutions in the city.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines posts $6 billion profit in 2023

Turkish Airlines posts $6 billion profit in 2023

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines reported a net income of more than $6 billion in 2023, marking a 121 percent increase from the previous year.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿