Istanbul Opera Festival kicks off

ISTANBUL

The 13th International Istanbul Opera Festival will start with the “7 Tenor” concert at Haliç Congress Center Open Air Stage on July 16. The event will feature four major opera works and a concert to be staged by the Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya State Opera and Ballet Directorates until July 30. All works within the scope of the festival will be staged at 9 p.m. at Haliç Congress Center and Atatürk Cultural Center.