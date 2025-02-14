Istanbul Music Festival to be held in June

The 53rd Istanbul Music Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), will take place from June 11 to 26.

The festival will be held under the theme “Beyond Borders.” The details have been announced at a press conference held at Borusan Music House.

Speaking at the event, IKSV Chairman of the Board Bülent Eczacıbaşı emphasized that the festival program includes special events suited to Istanbul’s cultural fabric, along with free weekend concerts open to music lovers of all ages.

“In addition to programs supporting young artists, such as the Aydın Gün Encouragement Award and Young Women Stars of Tomorrow, we are also launching an International Circulation Support Program this year under the Young Artists Fund, which we have introduced in recent years. We highly value facilitating international connections for young artists and will continue expanding our initiatives in the coming years,” he said.

Istanbul Music Festival Director Efruz Çakırkaya highlighted that for over half a century, the festival has enriched both national and international classical music repertoires through commissioned works, supported young musicians, and contributed to Istanbul’s cultural scene with remarkable events.

Borusan Holding Vice Chairperson Zeynep Hamedi and Borusan Holding’s Head of People, Communication and Sustainability, Nursel Ölmez Ateş, also addressed the audience during the event.

Festival highlights

Welcoming renowned orchestras and soloists from around the world, the festival will feature performances by NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester, Camerata Salzburg, Geneva Camerata, Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra, Tekfen Philharmonic Orchestra, Philippe State Opera Choir and Slovak Philharmonic Choir.

Among the prominent soloists taking the stage will be Hélène Grimaud, Frank Peter Zimmermann, Rafał Blechacz, Gautier Capuço and Alexandre Kantorow, along with over 45 artists and ensembles.

Festival concerts will take place at Atatürk Cultural Center, Aya Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church, Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall, French Palace, Süreyya Opera House, Kınalıada Hristos Greek Orthodox Monastery, Church of St. Mary of the Mongols, Sakıp Sabancı Museum, IKSV Salon, Surp Boğos Armenian Catholic Church, Şişli Habitat Park, The Grand Tarabya, Yıldız Park, Yoğurtçu Park and Zorlu Performing Arts Center.

Additionally, three world premiere performances of works co-commissioned by the Istanbul Music Festival will be presented.

The Honorary Award of the festival will be granted to opera singer and educator Professor Mesut İktu, while the Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov.

Students of conservatory music and vocal departments will once again have the opportunity to attend festival concerts free of charge within the available quota. The Eczacıbaşı Young Ticket project, supported by the Eczacıbaşı Group, will also continue this year.

Tickets will be available starting Feb. 21.