Istanbul metro employees pull 47-ton train as part of competition

  • October 26 2021 07:00:00

Istanbul metro employees pull 47-ton train as part of competition

ISTANBUL
Istanbul metro employees pull 47-ton train as part of competition

Within the scope of the Train Pulling Competition, a team comprising of five Istanbul metro employees has successfully managed to pull a train wagon along a railway line using nothing but their body strength in the Turkish metropolis.

The second edition of the Train Pulling Competition was held at the Alibeyköy Campus in cooperation with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and Turkey’s Powerlifting, Strongman and Streetworkout Federation.
Nine teams of five each competed separately in the competition in which 45 employees of the Istanbul metro participated.

Employees of T1 Tram Line, which runs from Kabataş to Bağcılar via the historical peninsula of the city, won the first prize in the competition by pulling the 47-ton train to 20 meters in 40.09 seconds.

All the contestants participating in the event, which saw a tough struggle, were given certificates for their performances.

After the train pulling competition, a race for Viking press, a way of lifting which is often used in major competitions in a format that is contested with either max weight or by completing as many reps as possible, was held for the first time in Turkey. 

Bora Güner, who lifted 260 kilograms at the end of the competition in which professional athletes struggled to lift weights starting with 40 kilograms, came first.

metro istanbul,

ARTS & LIFE CSO Ada becomes cultural island in capital

CSO Ada becomes cultural island in capital
MOST POPULAR

  1. Envoys vow to comply with Vienna Convention

    Envoys vow to comply with Vienna Convention

  2. Microsoft founder visits top tourist attractions in Turkey’s west

    Microsoft founder visits top tourist attractions in Turkey’s west

  3. Turkish state lenders lower interest rates

    Turkish state lenders lower interest rates

  4. Rare portraits of Ottoman sultans to be sold at London auction

    Rare portraits of Ottoman sultans to be sold at London auction

  5. Istanbul Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized in Washington

    Istanbul Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized in Washington
Recommended
Global warming forcing turtles to change migration routes: Official

Global warming forcing turtles to change migration routes: Official
Cat named Lova wins intl contest held in Istanbul

Cat named 'Lova' wins int'l contest held in Istanbul
Envoys vow to comply with Vienna Convention

Envoys vow to comply with Vienna Convention
Number of booster shots given in Turkey low, says expert

Number of booster shots given in Turkey low, says expert
İYİ Party marks 4th year, vows to come to power

İYİ Party marks 4th year, vows to come to power
Turkey, Kyrgyzstan to sign security deal: Minister

Turkey, Kyrgyzstan to sign security deal: Minister
WORLD Joint military forces behind Sudan arrests denounced as coup

Joint military forces behind Sudan arrests denounced as 'coup'

Joint military forces were behind the detention on Oct. 25 of civilian members of Sudan’s ruling council and ministers in the transitional government, the information ministry said, in what activists denounced as a "coup".

ECONOMY Antalya to benefit from Russia’s COVID shutdown

Antalya to benefit from Russia’s COVID shutdown

Antalya, one of Turkey’s hottest tourist attractions, is preparing for an inflow of Russian holidaymakers later this month after Moscow ordered a nationwide week-long paid holiday starting Oct. 30 to curb COVID-19 infections amid record virus deaths.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffer shock 2-1 home defeat against Alanyaspor

Fenerbahçe suffer shock 2-1 home defeat against Alanyaspor

Fenerbahçe suffered a shocking 2-1 home defeat against Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig week 10 game on Oct. 24. 