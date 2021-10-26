Istanbul metro employees pull 47-ton train as part of competition

ISTANBUL

Within the scope of the Train Pulling Competition, a team comprising of five Istanbul metro employees has successfully managed to pull a train wagon along a railway line using nothing but their body strength in the Turkish metropolis.

The second edition of the Train Pulling Competition was held at the Alibeyköy Campus in cooperation with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and Turkey’s Powerlifting, Strongman and Streetworkout Federation.

Nine teams of five each competed separately in the competition in which 45 employees of the Istanbul metro participated.

Employees of T1 Tram Line, which runs from Kabataş to Bağcılar via the historical peninsula of the city, won the first prize in the competition by pulling the 47-ton train to 20 meters in 40.09 seconds.

All the contestants participating in the event, which saw a tough struggle, were given certificates for their performances.

After the train pulling competition, a race for Viking press, a way of lifting which is often used in major competitions in a format that is contested with either max weight or by completing as many reps as possible, was held for the first time in Turkey.

Bora Güner, who lifted 260 kilograms at the end of the competition in which professional athletes struggled to lift weights starting with 40 kilograms, came first.