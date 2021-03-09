Istanbul mayor’s social media post stirs debate

  • March 09 2021 13:27:00

Istanbul mayor’s social media post stirs debate

ANKARA
Istanbul mayor’s social media post stirs debate

A nationwide debate has been sparked over Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s Twitter post in which he tagged İYİ (Good) Party Chair Meral Akşener and Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Co-Chair Pervin Buldan while marking International Women’s Day.

“I congratulate all women politicians and my counterpart mayors across Turkey on March 8, International Women’s Day, as well as İYİ Party Chair Ms. @meral_aksener and HDP Co-Chair Ms. @pervinbuldan,” İmamoğlu tweeted on March 7.

The mayor’s post caused discomfort in İYİ Party while its chair said she found the reactions justified.

“Mr. İmamoğlu posted a message, and our deputy Ağıralioğlu reacted to this. Both come under freedom of thought. Most of my friends did not like it either; they are right,” Akşener said.

Yavuz Ağıralioğlu, deputy chair of the İYİ Party, tweeted that he does not find it right to mention the names of the HDP members with Akşener blaming the party of having proximity with the PKK.

In his response, İmamoğlu said his message aimed only at spreading goodwill. “Our message is written with all good intentions. No one should look for anything to the right, left, or behind of it. It is full of good feelings. Good feelings win, goodness wins. We want to banish all bad feelings in this country,” he stated.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase

    Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase

  2. Greece deploying navy boats near Turkish coast, says Ankara

    Greece deploying navy boats near Turkish coast, says Ankara

  3. Woman hopes her husband to stay imprisoned forever after violently attacked on street

    Woman hopes her husband to stay imprisoned forever after violently attacked on street

  4. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  5. Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride

    Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride
Recommended
Constitutional Court to decide closure of political parties, says justice minister

Constitutional Court to decide closure of political parties, says justice minister
Turkey extends education year until July 2 due to pandemic

Turkey extends education year until July 2 due to pandemic
Women gather in Istanbul to protest against femicides

Women gather in Istanbul to protest against femicides
Arab women living in Turkey form union

Arab women living in Turkey form union
Greece deploying navy boats near Turkish coast, says Ankara

Greece deploying navy boats near Turkish coast, says Ankara
Turkish president, British premier discuss bilateral relations over phone

Turkish president, British premier discuss bilateral relations over phone
WORLD Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

The Turkish-German scientist who co-developed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine said on March 8 the "grand mission" is "herd immunity" with enough jabs administered to tame the virus.  
ECONOMY Turkeys mid-range air defense system triumphs tests

Turkey's mid-range air defense system triumphs tests

Turkey's medium-range air defense system Hisar-O triumphed tests hitting targets on-point, a top official said on March 9.
SPORTS Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş climbed atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings over the weekend after Galatasaray was held to a shocking 2-2 draw against Sivasspor at home on March 7.