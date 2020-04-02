Istanbul landmarks to be decorated in blue lights for autism awareness

ISTANBUL

Historical buildings, bridges, and towers in Turkey will be lit in blue today to mark World Autism Awareness Day.

The July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge, Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge as well as the Galata Tower in Istanbul will be illuminated as a part of the “Light It Up Blue” for the World Autism Awareness Day campaign.

Most countries around the world will show solidarity through lighting the historical sites in blue raising awareness about autism around the world.

The global event will be held simultaneously on April 2, while Turkish efforts will be led by the Tohum Autism Foundation.

“One in every 59 children in the world is born with the risk of autism, and this figure tends to increase every year,” said the group’s general manager Betul Selcen Ozer. “It is very precious to create awareness of autism.”

Supporters should wear blue in support of understanding and acceptance of people with autism, she added.

Views and feelings about autism can be shared with the hashtag #lightitupblue on social media.

Autism is a lifelong neurological condition that manifests during early childhood, irrespective of gender, race or socioeconomic status.

The term Autism Spectrum refers to a range of characteristics.

Appropriate support, accommodation, and acceptance of this neurological variation allow those on the Spectrum to enjoy equal opportunity and full and effective participation in society.

Autism is mainly characterized by its unique social interactions, non-standard ways of learning, keen interests in specific subjects, the inclination to routines, challenges in typical communications and particular ways of processing sensory information.

The rate of autism in all regions of the world is high and the lack of understanding has a tremendous impact on the individuals, their families, and communities.

The stigmatization and discrimination associated with neurological differences remain substantial obstacles to diagnosis and therapies, an issue that must be addressed by both public policymakers in developing nations, as well as donor countries, says the United Nations.

According to estimates from Turkey’s Autism Platform, which was formed by NGOs established by parents of children with autism, there are roughly 550,000 autistic individuals in Turkey, 150,000 of whom are below the age of 14.