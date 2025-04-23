Istanbul Jewelry Show hosts more than 30,000 visitors

ISTANBUL

The 57th edition of the Istanbul Jewelry Show (IJS), one of the most important events in the industry, welcomed 31,459 visitors from 129 countries.

At the event, 1,500 companies and brands showcased a wide product range, including gold, diamond and silver jewelry, precious stones, watches, jewelry-making tools, machinery and sub-industry products, IJS said in a statement.

The number of visitors at the fair increased by 4 percent overall compared to the event held in April last year, with a 14 percent rise in domestic participants.

Visitors consisted of 71 percent domestic and 29 percent international participants.

The highest number of visitors came from Iran, India, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Lebanon, Russia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Iraq, Tunisia, Jordan, Morocco, the United States, Germany, Uzbekistan and Italy.

Turkish jewelry exports soared 72.1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, totaling $2.5 billion, with the UAE being the largest export market at $1.2 billion.

The UAE was followed by the U.S. ($199.5 million), Switzerland ($181.5 million), Hong Kong ($128 million), Mexico ($92.6 million), Kyrgyzstan ($88 million) and Libya ($78.6 million).

Of the total $2.5 billion in jewelry exports, $2.1 billion accounted for jewelers’ gold products, $347.3 million for unprocessed or semi-processed gold, $90.4 million for jewelers’ silver products and $31.7 million for unprocessed or semi-processed silver.