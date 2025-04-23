Istanbul Jewelry Show hosts more than 30,000 visitors

Istanbul Jewelry Show hosts more than 30,000 visitors

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Jewelry Show hosts more than 30,000 visitors

The 57th edition of the Istanbul Jewelry Show (IJS), one of the most important events in the industry, welcomed 31,459 visitors from 129 countries.

At the event, 1,500 companies and brands showcased a wide product range, including gold, diamond and silver jewelry, precious stones, watches, jewelry-making tools, machinery and sub-industry products, IJS said in a statement.

The number of visitors at the fair increased by 4 percent overall compared to the event held in April last year, with a 14 percent rise in domestic participants.

Visitors consisted of 71 percent domestic and 29 percent international participants.

The highest number of visitors came from Iran, India, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Lebanon, Russia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Iraq, Tunisia, Jordan, Morocco, the United States, Germany, Uzbekistan and Italy.

Turkish jewelry exports soared 72.1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, totaling $2.5 billion, with the UAE being the largest export market at $1.2 billion.

The UAE was followed by the U.S. ($199.5 million), Switzerland ($181.5 million), Hong Kong ($128 million), Mexico ($92.6 million), Kyrgyzstan ($88 million) and Libya ($78.6 million).

Of the total $2.5 billion in jewelry exports, $2.1 billion accounted for jewelers’ gold products, $347.3 million for unprocessed or semi-processed gold, $90.4 million for jewelers’ silver products and $31.7 million for unprocessed or semi-processed silver.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump seeks fair deal with China but pathway unclear

Trump seeks 'fair deal' with China but pathway unclear
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump seeks 'fair deal' with China but pathway unclear

    Trump seeks 'fair deal' with China but pathway unclear

  2. Nine killed, 63 wounded in 'massive' Russian missile attack on Kiev

    Nine killed, 63 wounded in 'massive' Russian missile attack on Kiev

  3. Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

    Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections

  4. Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

    Erdoğan welcomes children from around the world

  5. Zelensky calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' after Russian attack kills nine

    Zelensky calls for 'unconditional ceasefire' after Russian attack kills nine
Recommended
Trump seeks fair deal with China but pathway unclear

Trump seeks 'fair deal' with China but pathway unclear
Private plants account for 80 percent of installed capacity

Private plants account for 80 percent of installed capacity
Turkish ports may increase share in global cruise market to 10 percent

Turkish ports may increase share in global cruise market to 10 percent
SunExpress aims for 16.8 million passengers this year

SunExpress aims for 16.8 million passengers this year
Musk says he will spend less time in Washington

Musk says he will spend less time in Washington
Auto Shanghai showcases new EV era despite tariff speedbumps

Auto Shanghai showcases new EV era despite tariff speedbumps
WORLD Nine killed, 63 wounded in massive Russian missile attack on Kiev

Nine killed, 63 wounded in 'massive' Russian missile attack on Kiev

At least nine people were killed and more than 60 wounded in a "massive" missile attack on Kiev early Thursday, Ukraine's state emergency service said, among the deadliest attacks on the capital of the three-year war.

ECONOMY Trump seeks fair deal with China but pathway unclear

Trump seeks 'fair deal' with China but pathway unclear

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday played up prospects of a "fair deal" on trade with China, but his top officials offered few details of how Washington might de-escalate its damaging tariff war with Beijing.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿