Istanbul imposes strict restrictions on large Bosphorus vessels

ISTANBUL
The Istanbul Governor’s Office has issued a sweeping decision to remove all boats and yachts over 24 meters in length from docks along the Bosphorus, prohibiting their use for passenger embarkation and disembarkation.

The move aims to curb the rise of unauthorized piers and unregulated boating activities that have increasingly endangered public safety and disrupted maritime order.

The directive, dated Aug. 25, cited repeated incidents of illegal pier construction, unlicensed electricity use and uncontrolled fuel operations along the Bosphorus’ shores.

Authorities warned that these practices pose significant risks to life, property and overall public order in an area of both national and international strategic importance, where maritime traffic is dense.

Under the new regulations, vessels over 24 meters may no longer dock at piers, jetties or floating facilities without proper operational permits.

Moorage at unauthorized locations is strictly prohibited and the vacated sites will be off-limits to other vessels, ensuring compliance and reducing congestion along the coastline.

The announcement has sent shockwaves through Istanbul’s tourism sector. Operators of large tour boats, many of whom have long-established routes and clientele along the Bosphorus, are scrambling to adapt before the measures take effect on Sept. 8.

Industry representatives warned that the restrictions, enforced mid-season, could lead to significant financial losses, disrupt existing bookings and limit options for servicing both local and foreign tourists.

