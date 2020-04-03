Istanbul hospital to open on April 20

  • April 03 2020 09:56:00

Istanbul hospital to open on April 20

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Istanbul hospital to open on April 20

Turkey's president on April 2 announced that the first phase of a hospital complex in Istanbul will start operating on April 20.

"We are opening the first phase of İkitelli City Hospital, which has 2,682 beds, on April 20," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter.

"We will complete our other hospitals quickly and put them into the service of our nation."

The statement comes at a time when Turkey, like other countries, is battling coronavirus, the infection that has killed over 50,000 people in 180 countries.

Turkey, according to its health minister, has so far reported 18,135 positive cases with 356 deaths.

Healthcare in Turkey is considered to be advanced and extremely affordable in comparison to Europe and the U.S.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

    Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

  2. Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 356, with 18,135 total cases

    Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 356, with 18,135 total cases

  3. Demands to be met ‘immediately’: Minister

    Demands to be met ‘immediately’: Minister

  4. Turkey's tourism season postponed to post-May

    Turkey's tourism season postponed to post-May

  5. Erdoğan sends letters to Italian, Spanish leaders over COVID-19 aid

    Erdoğan sends letters to Italian, Spanish leaders over COVID-19 aid
Recommended
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

124 Turkish citizens abroad died due to COVID-19: Minister

124 Turkish citizens abroad died due to COVID-19: Minister
Twitter shutters anti-Turkey Saudi, Egyptian accounts

Twitter shutters anti-Turkey Saudi, Egyptian accounts
NATO should strengthen its political role: Turkish FM

NATO should strengthen its political role: Turkish FM

Social distance applied in busted drift party

Social distance applied in busted drift party
Turkey’s forest coverage increases

Turkey’s forest coverage increases
WORLD Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus on his ship was fired on April 2 by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.  
ECONOMY Foreign trade volume up 3.6 pct in Q1

Foreign trade volume up 3.6 pct in Q1

Turkey's foreign trade volume grew 3.6 percent year-on-year to $98.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020, according to a preliminary Trade Ministry data released on April 2.
SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.