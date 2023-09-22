Istanbul Governor's Office asks unregistered Syrians to leave

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Governor's Office has issued a warning to Syrian nationals residing in the megacity but registered in other provinces, ordering them to return to their designated places of registration by the end of the week.

Reiterating the announcement originally made on July 28, the governor's office emphasized that the deadline for compliance will not be extended.

Official records indicate that Istanbul is home to around 1.2 million registered migrants, including Syrians under temporary protection and foreigners with residence permits for study or work. However, it is widely believed that the actual number of migrants in the city is significantly higher.

Recent inspections initiated by the ministry have unveiled a significant number of Syrians unlawfully residing in Istanbul while being registered in other provinces.

In an effort to address the issue and alleviate the challenges posed by overpopulation, the provincial administration has issued a call for Syrians to return to their designated provinces of registration, with the cutoff date set as Sept. 24.

The governor's office announced that inspections will be conducted on Sept. 24 to identify Syrian foreigners under temporary protection who have failed to leave Istanbul despite lacking legal authorization to remain in the city.

Those found in violation will be directed to temporary accommodation centers, and prescribed sanctions will be applied to ensure compliance with their registered provinces.

However, a notable exception has been made for Syrians hailing from provinces affected by the February earthquakes. These individuals will be allowed to continue residing in Istanbul until further notice, as stated in the announcement.

Under the current regulation issued by the cabinet, individuals who repeatedly fail to report their whereabouts without valid reasons risk having their temporary protection status revoked by the governor's offices. Once the status expires, they will be classified as illegal migrants and mandated to leave the country.