Istanbul Governor's Office asks unregistered Syrians to leave

Istanbul Governor's Office asks unregistered Syrians to leave

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Governors Office asks unregistered Syrians to leave

Istanbul Governor's Office has issued a warning to Syrian nationals residing in the megacity but registered in other provinces, ordering them to return to their designated places of registration by the end of the week.

Reiterating the announcement originally made on July 28, the governor's office emphasized that the deadline for compliance will not be extended.

Official records indicate that Istanbul is home to around 1.2 million registered migrants, including Syrians under temporary protection and foreigners with residence permits for study or work. However, it is widely believed that the actual number of migrants in the city is significantly higher.

Recent inspections initiated by the ministry have unveiled a significant number of Syrians unlawfully residing in Istanbul while being registered in other provinces.

In an effort to address the issue and alleviate the challenges posed by overpopulation, the provincial administration has issued a call for Syrians to return to their designated provinces of registration, with the cutoff date set as Sept. 24.

The governor's office announced that inspections will be conducted on Sept. 24 to identify Syrian foreigners under temporary protection who have failed to leave Istanbul despite lacking legal authorization to remain in the city.

Those found in violation will be directed to temporary accommodation centers, and prescribed sanctions will be applied to ensure compliance with their registered provinces.

However, a notable exception has been made for Syrians hailing from provinces affected by the February earthquakes. These individuals will be allowed to continue residing in Istanbul until further notice, as stated in the announcement.

Under the current regulation issued by the cabinet, individuals who repeatedly fail to report their whereabouts without valid reasons risk having their temporary protection status revoked by the governor's offices. Once the status expires, they will be classified as illegal migrants and mandated to leave the country.

governors, unregistered,

ARTS & LIFE Worlds oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia

World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia
LATEST NEWS

  1. World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia

    World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia

  2. First Bob Ross TV painting goes on sale for nearly $10 million

    First Bob Ross TV painting goes on sale for nearly $10 million

  3. Head of Alexander the Great bust found in Düzce

    Head of Alexander the Great bust found in Düzce

  4. Game of Thrones' creator and other authors sue OpenAI

    Game of Thrones' creator and other authors sue OpenAI

  5. Consumer confidence recovers in September

    Consumer confidence recovers in September
Recommended
Factory owner arrested after fatal fire in Ankara

Factory owner arrested after fatal fire in Ankara
Ministry expands ban on alcohol, tobacco sales

Ministry expands ban on alcohol, tobacco sales
Antalya tourism season extends to November

Antalya tourism season extends to November
Project launched to propagate endangered seeds

Project launched to propagate endangered seeds
Ban on widely used solutions stirs debate

Ban on widely used solutions stirs debate
Ministry allocates 72.5 mln liras to new film projects

Ministry allocates 72.5 mln liras to new film projects
WORLD South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

Seventeen American soldiers stationed in South Korea are being investigated by the local police for "alleged illegal drug behaviour", the United States Forces Korea said Wednesday.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence recovers in September

Consumer confidence recovers in September

Consumer sentiment improved in September after declining in the previous three months, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Türkiye's national football team has parted ways with coach Stefan Kuntz in the wake of a disappointing 4-2 friendly loss to Japan during the international break, local media has reported.