Istanbul governor crosses Çanakkale 1915 Bridge on motorbike

ÇANAKKALE

Ali Yerlikaya, governor of Istanbul known for his love of motorcycles, has crossed the Çanakkale 1915 Bridge, the world’s longest suspension bridge in the Northwestern province of Çanakkale, on a motorbike.

Uploading a video of his ride on his Twitter account, the governor wrote, “I have brought the compliments of the three Bosphorus bridges to Çanakkale,” remaining the July 15th Martyrs Bridge, Fatih Sultan Mehmed Bridge and the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge.

The public was first informed about Yerlikaya’s interest in bikes last year, when he traveled from Istanbul to his hometown, the Central Anatolian province of Konya.

Local media headlined the trip “Governor travels 700-kilometers on bike” on July 22, 2021.

With a main span of 2,023 meters, the Çanakkale 1915 Bridge connects the Gelibolu district on the European side and the Lapseki district on the Anatolian side of the province.