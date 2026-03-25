Istanbul Film Festival to kick off in April

Istanbul Film Festival to kick off in April

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Film Festival to kick off in April

Istanbul is set to become a global cinema hub this April as the 45th Istanbul Film Festival returns with a massive lineup of 127 features and 13 short films.

 

Organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), the festival’s 2026 program was officially unveiled at The Marmara Taksim, promising 11 days of screenings from April 9 to 19.

 

Speaking at the event, İKSV Deputy Director General Yeşim Gürer Oymak noted they were proud to sustain Türkiye’s leading film event for 45 years, noting that the festival has broadened the horizons of generations of filmmakers and cinema lovers.

 

Highlighting the festival’s strong international lineup and competitions, Oymak said the program once again offers an exciting selection for both audiences and filmmakers.

 

“The International Golden Tulip Competition, which features films from Türkiye and abroad, the New Perspectives section focusing on first and second films from Türkiye and the National Short Film Competition not only reward successful productions but also provide filmmakers with international visibility,” she said.

 

Oymak added that they were pleased to see how films and artists featured in the competitions help shape the future of cinema, emphasizing the importance of the “Meetings on the Bridge” platform in supporting emerging filmmakers and fostering international collaborations.

 

Screenings will be held at seven venues in the city, including Atlas and Beyoğlu cinemas in Beyoğlu, CineWAM Premium+ City’s Nişantaşı in Şişli and Kadıköy Cinema, Sinematek/Sinema Evi and Paribu Cineverse Nautilus on the city’s Asian side.

 

The festival will open with “Three Goodbyes” by Catalan director Isabel Coixet. This year’s Cinema Honorary Awards will be presented to actor Nilüfer Aydan and Italian documentary filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi.

 

Fifteen films to compete for Golden Tulip

 

A total of 15 feature films will compete in the Golden Tulip Competition, evaluated by an international jury.

 

The lineup includes works by prominent names from Türkiye, such as Yeşim Ustaoğlu, Ali Vatansever and Banu Sıvacı, alongside international filmmakers, including Bi Gan and Markus Schleinzer.

 

In the “Classics” section, films by master directors, such as Pedro Almodóvar, Sergei Eisenstein and Andrzej Wajda, will be screened.

 

The jury, chaired by director David Mackenzie, includes Berlin EFM Director Tanja Meissner, actor Ekin Koç, academic Professor Aslı Tunç and producer Rodrigo Areias.

 

The festival will also feature thematic sections, such as “New Perspectives,” showcasing first and second films by directors, “Around the World,” presenting selections from global cinema, “Documentary Time” and “Classics.”

 

“Acı Hayat” (Bitter Life), the 1962 film written by Metin Erksan and starring Türkan Şoray and Ayhan Işık, will be screened in its restored version.

 

The “Meetings on the Bridge” platform, which brings together producers, directors and screenwriters from Türkiye with international cinema professionals, will take place between April 14–16 at various venues.

 

Festival tickets will go on general sale on March 27, while students will be able to purchase tickets for 50 Turkish Liras through the “Young Ticket” initiative.

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