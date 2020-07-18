Istanbul Film Festival begins with open-air screenings

  • July 18 2020 09:53:17

Istanbul Film Festival begins with open-air screenings

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Film Festival begins with open-air screenings

Turkey’s prestigious Istanbul Film Festival will hold two competitions with open-air screenings between July 17 and 28 as the country has eased coronavirus measures.

The screenings for the National Competition and National Short Film Competition will be held at the Sakıp Sabancı Museum’s Fıstıklı Terrace which offers a magnificent view of the iconic Bosphorus.

Festival Director Kerem Ayan told Anadolu Agency that the 39th edition of the festival was postponed in March to a later date due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

“We held online screenings in May and June,” Ayan said, adding a total of 15 films from the festival program were shown each month.

“As measures against coronavirus have been eased, we wanted to organize the open-air film screenings,” Ayan said. Turkish directors that the festival team was in contact for the festival’s National Competition also suggested screenings with the public, he added.

Stressing the film industry is among the sectors worst hit by the pandemic, Ayan said that the screenings would give a boost to the industry.

All screenings will be held in line with the social distancing and hygiene rules, he stressed.

“National Competition and National Short Film Competition will be held with open-air screenings for the first time in the festival’s history,” he stated.

Around 150 people will attend to the screenings each night to see a total of 11 films-including Ümit Ünal’s Love, Spells, and All That as well as Ercan Kesal's debut film You Know Him, plus Onur Ünlü’s Adventures of Sükran the Lame.

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony to be held at the Sakıp Sabancı Museum on July 28.

The competition films will also be available online at the same time on filmonline.iksv.org for a day.

Art,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Whether they like us or not…

    Whether they like us or not…

  2. Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

    Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkish Airlines operates second most flights in Europe

    Turkish Airlines operates second most flights in Europe

  5. Erdoğan says Egypt's actions in Libya are illegal

    Erdoğan says Egypt's actions in Libya are illegal
Recommended
Syrian artist’s works displayed in Istanbul

Syrian artist’s works displayed in Istanbul

Iconic art works to live on exterior of Mediterranean city’s apartments

Iconic art works to live on exterior of Mediterranean city’s apartments
Solar Orbiter gives scientists unprecedented look at Sun

Solar Orbiter gives scientists unprecedented look at Sun

Future of famous Mexican dance hall threatened by pandemic

Future of famous Mexican dance hall threatened by pandemic 
Lion cub found in house under zoo protection

Lion cub found in house under zoo protection
Turkey’s only ice museum opens in Erzurum

Turkey’s only ice museum opens in Erzurum
WORLD Fire damages cathedral in French city of Nantes

Fire damages cathedral in French city of Nantes

Fire erupted on July 18 inside a gothic cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, but firefighters brought the blaze under control within hours, emergency services said.
ECONOMY Competition watchdog launches in-depth probe into e-commerce

Competition watchdog launches in-depth probe into e-commerce

Turkey’s Competition Authority has initiated a wide-scale investigation into online commerce platforms in a bid to prevent unfair practices in a rapidly growing economic area.
SPORTS Başakşehir 1 win away to seal their first league title

Başakşehir 1 win away to seal their first league title

Başakşehir will be crowned Turkish Süper Lig champions for the first time in their history if they beat Kayserispor on July 19. 