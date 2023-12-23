Istanbul Europe's 2nd brightest Christmas city: Research

Istanbul Europe's 2nd brightest Christmas city: Research

LONDON
Istanbul Europes 2nd brightest Christmas city: Research

Istanbul clinched the second position among Europe's most brilliantly illuminated Christmas cities in the month of December, according to research conducted by a U.K.-based company that focussed on the utilization of outdoor artificial lights during nighttime.

In an endeavor to identify the European city most ardently devoted to Christmas lights, Reboot SEO Agency conducted a comprehensive investigation into urban areas experiencing the most substantial surge in luminosity, predominantly propelled by outdoor nocturnal artificial illumination. The research involved exploring the disparity in illumination rates between October and December, leading to an inference about the usage of lighting during the Christmas season.

The research, utilizing NASA's Black Marble nighttime lights dataset, pinpointed Milan as the European city with the highest enthusiasm for Christmas lights, boasting a remarkable 69.25 percent increase in brightness from October to December.

Trailing closely in second place, Istanbul recorded a 69.14 percent surge in brightness during the festive season, positioning the historic city with one of the highest average brightness in Europe for the month of December.

Securing the third position is Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, with a notable 67.57 percent increase in brightness throughout the Christmas month. Despite heightened power consumption for festive lighting, Ljubljana maintains one of the lowest average brightness levels in Europe during October.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist structure in northern Iraq, Syria

Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

    Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

  2. 6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

    6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

  3. US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

    US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

  4. Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

    Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

  5. Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister

    Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister
Recommended
Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight
Marmara Sea ‘should be main post-quake hub’

Marmara Sea ‘should be main post-quake hub’
Minister sets unofficial record with rapid-fire speech delivery

Minister sets unofficial record with rapid-fire speech delivery
1 ton of oil flows to sea surface per day in Rize

1 ton of oil flows to sea surface per day in Rize
Wildlife trafficker detained in Istanbul

Wildlife trafficker detained in Istanbul
Super fast train sets route at 80 minutes

Super fast train sets route at 80 minutes
WORLD US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

A jury in the western U.S. state of Colorado on Friday found two paramedics guilty of negligent homicide in the death of a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with ketamine during his arrest, U.S. media said.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye produced a total of 3 million tons of steel crude in November, marking a strong 25.4 percent increase from a year ago, according to the latest numbers from Brussels-based World Steel Association (worldsteel).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.