Istanbul district mayor detained in corruption probe

ISTANBUL
The Bayrampaşa Municipality in Istanbul, led by the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has become the latest target of an anti-corruption operation over the weekend, while the acting mayor of Beykoz —who resigned from the main opposition party — has joined the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

According to a statement issued on Sept. 13, a total of 48 individuals, including Bayrampaşa Mayor Hasan Mutlu, were placed under investigation. Several municipal officials, including Mutlu and his deputies, were detained in early morning raids.

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that the latest probe was launched on allegations of bribery, corruption, fraud and tampering with public tenders.

Meanwhile, two members of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) named in the same investigation were referred to the party disciplinary committees with a request for expulsion.

In a separate development, Özlem Vural Gürzel, the interim mayor of Beykoz Municipality, joined the AKP in a ceremony where President and ruling party leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented her with the party’s badge. Gürzel announced her resignation from the CHP on Sept. 9.

Speaking at the Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul, Erdoğan welcomed Gürzel’s switch, saying, “We are delighted to welcome her to the AK Party family.”

He added, “Together, we will work shoulder to shoulder to lift the cloud of underperformance that has overshadowed Istanbul."

Gürzel was appointed acting mayor following the suspension of Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Köseler, who was arrested in March. On Sept. 9, she released a written statement on social media, claiming she had been subjected to false accusations, slander and pressure escalating to psychological harassment within the CHP.

 

