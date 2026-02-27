Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court has ordered the release of seven defendants in a bribery and bid-rigging case involving seven mayors from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), while ruling that the pretrial detention of 17 others, including four mayors, will continue.

The case centers on allegations that businessman Aziz İhsan Aktaş — identified by prosecutors as the leader of a criminal network — secured public tenders from municipalities through bribery, collusion and bid manipulation involving companies allegedly linked to him.

In its interim ruling at the end of the fifth week of hearings, the court ordered the continued detention of Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat, Avcılar Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara, Seyhan Mayor Oya Tekin and Ceyhan Mayor Kadir Aydar.

Among the seven defendants released pending trial include Önder Gedik, chair of Beşiktaş Municipality subsidiary Beltaş, and senior officials from Esenyurt Municipality.

Approximately 200 defendants are standing trial in total, with all mayors involved denying the charges.

On Feb. 5, the court had ordered the release of nine defendants, including Zeydan Karalar, the mayor of Adana.

Aktaş, who is being tried without detention after benefiting from Türkiye’s “effective remorse” provisions, testified on Feb. 11.

He denied all accusations, stating that criminal trials should be based on evidence rather than “perception,” and said he was confident he would be acquitted.

In a hearing on Feb. 23, prosecutors requested the continuation of detention for 24 suspects but asked for the removal of asset freezes imposed during the investigation.

The court rejected lifting the asset seizure measures, while maintaining overseas travel bans and other judicial controls such as house arrest for certain defendants.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 20.