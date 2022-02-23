Istanbul court arrests 5 suspects in relation to Falyalı’s murder

  • February 23 2022 07:00:00

Istanbul court arrests 5 suspects in relation to Falyalı’s murder

LEFKOŞA
Istanbul court arrests 5 suspects in relation to Falyalı’s murder

A local court in Istanbul has ruled for the arrest of five suspects, including the leaders of a notorious crime ring, believed to be involved in the assassination of Turkish Cypriot casino-owner Halil Falyalı.

Main suspect Mustafa Söylemez, his brother Mehmet Faysal Söylemez and three others were arrested as part of the investigation launched in Turkey after Falyalı was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Turkish Cyprus.

Three other suspects, who were earlier detained in three separate raids between Feb. 9 and 17, were released under judicial control.

The name of Söylemez was often mentioned in a series of murders, shootings and other mafia-related crimes that were committed in the 1990s and whose perpetrators were “mostly” not found.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot Police Head Ahmet Soyalan said in a press conference that three suspects were also arrested by Turkish Cypriot authorities as part of their investigation.

He noted that authorities confirmed the use of two Kalashnikov automatic rifles, four cartridges, 39 bullets, a 9 mm handgun and 13 bullets, which were found in a creek located roughly a kilometer west of the crime scene.

Falyalı, a well-known figure in the Turkish Cypriot business community, was being driven home by a chauffeur, Murat Demirtaş, when men with long-barreled weapons attacked the car he was in at the entrance to Çatalköy town of Kyrenia (Girne) on Feb. 8.

While Demirtaş died at the scene, Falyalı succumbed to his wounds in the hospital where he was taken to.

WORLD Hostage drama at Amsterdam Apple store ends, gunman overpowered

Hostage drama at Amsterdam Apple store ends, gunman overpowered
MOST POPULAR

  1. Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

    Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

  2. Turkey says Russian recognition of breakaway regions in Ukraine ‘unacceptable’

    Turkey says Russian recognition of breakaway regions in Ukraine ‘unacceptable’

  3. Glass terrace in Istanbul stuns visitors

    Glass terrace in Istanbul stuns visitors

  4. Brawl erupts at anger management meeting

    Brawl erupts at anger management meeting

  5. Thousands gather to see camels wrestle in Aegean town

    Thousands gather to see camels wrestle in Aegean town
Recommended
Erdoğan cuts short Africa visit amid Ukraine crisis

Erdoğan cuts short Africa visit amid Ukraine crisis
Love story of Atatürk and Bulgarian girl to be on big screen

Love story of Atatürk and Bulgarian girl to be on big screen
New regulation caps refugee population at certain level in provinces

New regulation caps refugee population at certain level in provinces
Outdoor mask, social distancing mandate may be scrapped in March

Outdoor mask, social distancing mandate may be scrapped in March
Health care workers take kickboxing classes

Health care workers take kickboxing classes
Use of horse-drawn carriages to be prevented with project

Use of horse-drawn carriages to be prevented with project
WORLD Hostage drama at Amsterdam Apple store ends, gunman overpowered

Hostage drama at Amsterdam Apple store ends, gunman overpowered

A man with a firearm who held several people hostage at Apple’s flagship store in central Amsterdam was overpowered late Tuesday after a siege lasting several hours, police said, adding that the last of the hostages had been freed.

ECONOMY Renewables to provide cheap power, energy minister says

Renewables to provide cheap power, energy minister says

Turkey aims to counter rising global energy prices by developing more renewable energy projects, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Feb. 22. 
SPORTS Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

In order for athletes to stay in good mental health, training should be given to help them overcome anxiety, improve concentration, build confidence and even manage anger, a Turkish expert has said, amid an ongoing debate that some of the athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games had to deal with high expectations that led to overwhelming pressure.