Istanbul boosts its global culinary profile with Abelia

Ebru Erke

A new restaurant at The Peninsula Istanbul signals more than a high-profile opening, as Spanish chef Diego Guerrero embraces simplicity and local spirit to highlight the city’s growing role in global gastronomy.

Opening on May 23 at The Peninsula Istanbul, Abelia, under the direction of world-renowned chef Diego Guerrero, will become a new meeting point where the spirit of the Mediterranean meets Istanbul’s powerful gastronomic memory.

To read the opening of a restaurant in Istanbul by an internationally acclaimed chef merely as a new venue would be insufficient. Today, global gastronomic cities grow not only through their own culinary traditions, but also through the cuisines they host. The image of a city on the global gastronomic stage is shaped not only by the depth of its local cuisine, but by the relationship it builds with the wider world of gastronomy. In this context, the fact that a chef like Diego Guerrero, who has established his own culinary language and gained international recognition through Michelin stars, is undertaking a project in Istanbul, within a globally positioned structure such as The Peninsula Istanbul, is significant. Such openings are not only about the success of a single restaurant, but are directly connected to the perception of the city within the landscape of gastronomic tourism. There is now a serious audience that travels following specific chefs and constructs its destinations around culinary experiences. Istanbul stands on this map as a city with remarkable potential.

Guerrero is known as one of the most original representatives of modern Spanish cuisine through his restaurant DSTAgE in Madrid. His cuisine goes beyond technical mastery, which reinterprets classical fine-dining structures. It builds a narrative that deconstructs form, works in layers and often progresses through surprise. Yet at the center of this narrative, there is always the product itself. For this reason, describing him simply as a creative chef would be incomplete. He is a chef who knows what to transform and what to leave untouched. He has built a system that is not designed to showcase technique, but to reveal the essence of the ingredient. Perhaps this is why he should be seen not only as a creative figure but as a storyteller who reads and translates ingredients. The fact that such a storyteller is opening a restaurant in Istanbul is, for me, genuinely exciting.

Having experienced his restaurant in Madrid, I found myself even more curious about what he would create here. Yet Guerrero’s approach to his Istanbul project Abelia, is not a direct extension of this strong identity. On the contrary, it reflects a deliberate act of stepping back. Instead of transporting his own cuisine, he chooses to make space for the place he is in. As he puts it, “What we do at Dstage has no direct connection with this project. It would not be right for it to be the same.” For him, this project is not about multiplying his signature, but about offering, on the shores of the Bosphorus, a warm and sincere experience that carries the spirit of the Mediterranean.

This approach sets him apart from many chef-driven restaurants opening in different cities today. Here, Guerrero is not establishing a signature cuisine, but rather a cuisine that represents a culture. “Here, we are more representatives of Spanish gastronomy.” This role of representation also points to an inner journey. When he says, “This project allowed me to rediscover the most artisanal and traditional side of my cooking,” he is describing not the act of creating something new, but of remembering what he already knows. True mastery, at times, lies not in knowing what to do, but in knowing what not to do.

The culinary language that emerges at Abelia corresponds to a significant shift in contemporary gastronomy. The experience Guerrero describes does not follow the classical structure of fine dining. Instead, it is “a gastronomic experience designed to be enjoyed in a beautiful atmosphere, at the highest level of quality, yet in a relaxed and shareable way.” Today, luxury is becoming quieter. Display withdraws. The relationship built at the table becomes as important as the service itself. People are not only looking to eat well, but to feel well. For this reason, although this cuisine is technically strong, it does not feel the need to make that strength visible. Some things are not explained; they are felt.

Guerrero’s reading of Turkey, meanwhile, is not based on technical analysis, but on sensory and cultural perception. When he says, “I am a great admirer of dairy products, especially the fresh ones. Kaymak is my weakness,” he is expressing more than a preference for a taste. He is describing a relationship with the culture of the cuisine. Likewise, his remark that he feels the weight of history and culture when experiencing Turkish gastronomy is not incidental. In this city, food does not belong only to the present. At the same table, centuries can sit together.

Perhaps this is why the cuisine he establishes in Istanbul is not an attempt to assert a new claim, but an effort to frame what already exists. Guerrero chooses not to present something entirely new, but to build a connection with what is already there. And as someone familiar with his cooking and his style, I find this far more compelling. Perhaps Istanbul’s real question is not about creating new cuisines, but about making its existing strength visible through the right people. What do you think?