Istanbul bids to host prestigious global water congress

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has formally positioned Istanbul as one of the leading contenders to host the 20th edition of the World Water Congress — a prominent global gathering on water management — in 2027, underscoring the city’s growing role in global discussions on climate-driven water challenges.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said he is confident the next congress “will be held in the capital of water civilization, Istanbul,” highlighting the city’s record as a venue for high-level international meetings.

The announcement comes as the 19th edition of the congress convenes this week in Marrakech, where experts from around the world are discussing water challenges under the theme “Water in a Changing World: Innovation and Adaptation.”

Organized by the International Water Resources Association (IWRA) and first launched in 1973, the congress brings together researchers, governments and institutions to exchange knowledge on water management, climate impacts and emerging global risks.

The host country for 2027 will be announced at the event’s closing session on Dec. 5, followed by a flag-handover ceremony.

Yumaklı said Istanbul offers symbolic and practical value for the next congress, noting that the city has long served as a bridge between continents and as a forum for global dialogue.

Hosting the 2027 edition, he added, would carry special meaning at a time when climate-driven water shortages are intensifying worldwide.

According to the ministry, Türkiye’s pavilion in Marrakech is showcasing major national water investments, new approaches in irrigation and cross-border cooperation initiatives.

It also features climate-risk reduction efforts in agriculture and plans for the 5th Istanbul International Water Forum, set to be held between May 5 to 6 next year. The forum will gather local and international experts, researchers and officials to discuss new approaches for developing sustainable water management policies, with a core focus on the challenges posed by global climate change.

The bid also follows Istanbul’s hosting of a high-level ministerial meeting on water scarcity on Nov. 28, held under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan and organized by the agriculture ministry.

The panel centered on practical cooperation to improve water efficiency in agriculture — the sector that consumes the largest share of water in Türkiye and across the region.

Overall, Istanbul’s proven track record of hosting high-level international meetings and its active engagement in water forums collectively serve to reinforce the city’s credibility and potential as the ideal host for the next World Water Congress in 2027.