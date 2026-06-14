Istanbul airports top list in on-time departures

ISTANBUL

Istanbul and Sabiha Gokcen airports ranked first and second among European airports for on-time departure performance.

The European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL) released its “European Aviation Network Performance Report” covering the period of June 1–7.

During this period, Istanbul Airport ranked first among European airports with an on-time departure rate of 88 percent. Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport followed in second place with a rate of 87 percent.

The Istanbul airports were followed by Oslo Airport with 85 percent, Copenhagen Airport with 84 percent, and Vienna Airport with 81 percent on-time departure performance.

Antalya Airport ranked sixth with a 78 percent on-time departure rate. Meanwhile, London Gatwick recorded 61 percent, Paris Charles de Gaulle 60 percent, Athens 59 percent, Palma de Mallorca 58 percent and Lisbon 50 percent, marking the lowest on-time departure performances among European airports.