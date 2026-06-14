Istanbul airports top list in on-time departures

Istanbul airports top list in on-time departures

ISTANBUL
Istanbul airports top list in on-time departures

Istanbul and Sabiha Gokcen airports ranked first and second among European airports for on-time departure performance.

The European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL) released its “European Aviation Network Performance Report” covering the period of June 1–7.

During this period, Istanbul Airport ranked first among European airports with an on-time departure rate of 88 percent. Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport followed in second place with a rate of 87 percent.

The Istanbul airports were followed by Oslo Airport with 85 percent, Copenhagen Airport with 84 percent, and Vienna Airport with 81 percent on-time departure performance.

Antalya Airport ranked sixth with a 78 percent on-time departure rate. Meanwhile, London Gatwick recorded 61 percent, Paris Charles de Gaulle 60 percent, Athens 59 percent, Palma de Mallorca 58 percent and Lisbon 50 percent, marking the lowest on-time departure performances among European airports.

 

Sabiha Gökçen airport,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Ankara’s diplomatic role is growing

Erdoğan says Ankara’s diplomatic role is growing
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Ankara’s diplomatic role is growing

    Erdoğan says Ankara’s diplomatic role is growing

  2. Norway crown princess's son gets four-year sentence for rape

    Norway crown princess's son gets four-year sentence for rape

  3. Iraq seeks one-year extension for Kirkuk–Ceyhan oil deal

    Iraq seeks one-year extension for Kirkuk–Ceyhan oil deal

  4. Israel rules out withdrawing from Lebanon despite US-Iran deal

    Israel rules out withdrawing from Lebanon despite US-Iran deal

  5. Türkiye lauded by US, Iran for mediation role in war-end deal

    Türkiye lauded by US, Iran for mediation role in war-end deal
Recommended
Iraq seeks one-year extension for Kirkuk–Ceyhan oil deal

Iraq seeks one-year extension for Kirkuk–Ceyhan oil deal
Oil, gas supplies could take months to return to normal, say experts

Oil, gas supplies could take months to return to normal, say experts
London and Tokyo agree on $24-billion investment deal

London and Tokyo agree on $24-billion investment deal
Gold jumps, investors keep their eyes on central banks

Gold jumps, investors keep their eyes on central banks
Central government budget posts 298.2 billion Turkish Lira deficit in May

Central government budget posts 298.2 billion Turkish Lira deficit in May
Industrial production increases 6 percent in April

Industrial production increases 6 percent in April
Number of paid employees rises 2 percent year-on-year in April

Number of paid employees rises 2 percent year-on-year in April
WORLD Norway crown princesss son gets four-year sentence for rape

Norway crown princess's son gets four-year sentence for rape

An Oslo court on June 15 sentenced Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son to four years in prison on two counts of rape and 32 other offences, in a high-profile scandal that has rocked the monarchy.
ECONOMY Iraq seeks one-year extension for Kirkuk–Ceyhan oil deal

Iraq seeks one-year extension for Kirkuk–Ceyhan oil deal

Iraq has requested that Türkiye extend the current Kirkuk–Ceyhan oil pipeline agreement for at least one year to give both sides additional time to finalize a new deal, the head of Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMOhas said.
SPORTS Germany crush Curacao, Japan thwart Dutch at World Cup as Iran arrive

Germany crush Curacao, Japan thwart Dutch at World Cup as Iran arrive

Germany thrashed World Cup debutants Curacao 7-1 on June 15 while Japan fought back to grab a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands as Iran made their long-awaited arrival in the United States with a call for unity.
﻿