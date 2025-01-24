Istanbul Airport keeps crown of Europe’s busiest air hub

Istanbul Airport keeps crown of Europe’s busiest air hub

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Airport keeps crown of Europe’s busiest air hub

For the third consecutive year, Istanbul Airport has maintained its position as Europe’s busiest air hub, averaging 1,401 daily flights in 2024, according to EUROCONTROL data released on Thursday.

The Turkish hub continued to lead the continent’s aviation recovery, underscoring its significance in the region’s air traffic network with a 2 percent year-on-year hike in the figure.

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport climbed to second place with 1,336 daily flights, surpassing London Heathrow, which came third with 1,302 daily flights. Paris Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt rounded out the top five, handling 1,275 and 1,204 daily flights, respectively.

In 2024, European air traffic reached 10.7 million flights, climbing 5 percent from the previous year but making 96 percent of 2019 levels.

The recovery varied across regions. Southern European countries exceeded pre-COVID-19 traffic levels, driven by strong demand for tourism and shifting airline route patterns.

Northern and Northeastern European countries, on the other hand, struggled to recover due to airspace closures, flight bans and reduced demand.

The U.K. led Europe last year with the highest average number of daily flights (5,488 per day), a 4 percent rise compared from the previous year. Spain ranked second with 4,984 daily flights (up 8 percent), followed by Germany at 4,711 daily flights (up 4 percent).

Italy showed the most significant growth among the top 10, with a 9 percent increase in flights, driven by strong connections with Spain (up 13 percent), Germany (up 7 percent), and Poland (up 25 percent). Its domestic traffic also grew by 3 percent. Four countries in the top 10 surpassed their 2019 traffic levels with increases, including Greece (18 percent), Türkiye (12 percent), Spain (8 percent), and Italy (6 percent).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

    EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

  2. US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

    US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

  3. Second round of releases in Gaza truce underway

    Second round of releases in Gaza truce underway

  4. Türkiye condemns violence, attacks on civilians in Colombia

    Türkiye condemns violence, attacks on civilians in Colombia

  5. Turkish, European researchers to jointly work on brain diseases

    Turkish, European researchers to jointly work on brain diseases
Recommended
Shopping centers’ turnover hit $55 billion last year

Shopping centers’ turnover hit $55 billion last year
Central Bank’s interest rate cut ‘boosts business morale’

Central Bank’s interest rate cut ‘boosts business morale’
Rolls-Royce awarded $11 bln nuclear submarine contract

Rolls-Royce awarded $11 bln nuclear submarine contract
OpenAI unveils Operator agent that handles web tasks

OpenAI unveils 'Operator' agent that handles web tasks
Boeing’s loss bigger than expected on labor strike

Boeing’s loss bigger than expected on labor strike
Syrias economic pains far from over despite Assads ouster

Syria's economic pains far from over despite Assad's ouster
WORLD US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

The U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed former Fox News co-host Pete Hegseth as Pentagon chief on Friday, despite allegations of alcohol abuse, sexual misconduct and other fears about his ability to lead the world's most powerful military.
ECONOMY Shopping centers’ turnover hit $55 billion last year

Shopping centers’ turnover hit $55 billion last year

Combined turnover of nearly 450 shopping centers in Türkiye reached $55 billion last year, according to Nuri Şapkacı, president of the Council of Shopping Centers (AYD).
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿