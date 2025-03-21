Israel’s war crimes in Gaza will face judgment: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday that those who do not stop Israel's war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip will be held accountable in history and humanity's conscience, sooner or later.

"Those who kill children, emboldened by the powers they rely on, God willing, will drown in the blood of innocents," Erdoğan said at an iftar, or fast-breaking meal, in Ankara.

He reiterated Türkiye's support for Palestinians "with all our strength" and determination to be "on the right side of history."

Erdoğan said that by breaking a ceasefire deal with the Palestine resistance group, Hamas, that was signed in January, Tel Aviv continues its massacre and genocide policy in Gaza with full brutality.

He said in the new attacks launched Tuesday by Israel, more than 500 Palestinians, most of them children and women, have been 'martyred.'