Israel’s death penalty for Palestinians akin to Hitler’s policies: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

Israeli parliament’s decision to impose the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners is "essentially no different from Hitler’s policies against Jews," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday.

“What is being done is discrimination, it is racism, it means implementing in Israel a worse version of the apartheid regime that was overthrown in South Africa in 1994," Erdogan said at a meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) Women’s Wing.

He said that imposing the death penalty only for Palestinians amounts to "apartheid' and turns law into an "instrument of racist fascism."

Türkiye a ‘safe haven’ in regional turmoil

Erdoğan received Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi and an accompanying delegation on the occasion of the 181st anniversary of the Turkish National Police and Police Week.

Addressing the delegation, Erdoğan extended his greetings to all members of the police force and said he hoped the anniversary would bring positive outcomes for the institution, the country and the nation.

Amid escalating regional crises and tensions, Türkiye has emerged as a “safe haven,” Erdoğan said, attributing this in part to the efforts of the country’s police force.