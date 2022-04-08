Israeli security forces kill Tel Aviv gunman: police

  • April 08 2022 09:05:00

Israeli security forces kill Tel Aviv gunman: police

TEL AVIV
Israeli security forces kill Tel Aviv gunman: police

A gunman who allegedly killed two people in Tel Aviv and sent the city into lockdown died Friday in a shootout with Israeli security forces who hunted him all night, police said.

"We succeeded this morning, in operational and intelligence cooperation, in closing a circle and eliminating the terrorist by exchange of fire," police commissioner Major General Yaakov (Kobi) Shabtai in a statement.

The Shin Bet security agency said agents and special forces found the attacker "hiding near a mosque in Jaffa", referring to the historically Arab quarter of Tel Aviv.

Israeli public radio identified the alleged attacker as a man in his late 20s from the Jenin refugee camp in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The attacker had shot at revellers at a busy bar in central Tel Aviv. Police had closed roads and ordered public transportation shut down as they hunted for the suspect with more than 1,000 officers and Israeli soldiers.

Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital, which was treating eight people injured in the shooting, said Friday morning that one of the victims was "in critical condition with an immediate risk to his life".

A witness at a neighbouring bar described hearing dozens of bullets as terrified patrons scurried to seek shelter.

This was the fourth fatal attack in Israeli cities in two weeks, with 13 people killed in the violence.

Last week, the Israeli army raided the northern West Bank after a man from the area killed five people including two Ukrainians in the Bnei Brak Orthodox city near Tel Aviv.

Three fighters from Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian armed Islamist movement, were killed in exchanges of fire linked to these raids.

The Islamic Jihad on Thursday "welcomed" the attack on Tel Aviv.

palestine, conflict,

TURKEY Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks

Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

    Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

  2. Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation

    Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation

  3. Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

    Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

  4. Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

    Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

  5. Defense ministers of six Black Sea countries discuss Ukraine, floating mines

    Defense ministers of six Black Sea countries discuss Ukraine, floating mines
Recommended
Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market
Shanghai wrestles with food shortages under virus shutdown

Shanghai wrestles with food shortages under virus shutdown
Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries ahead

Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries ahead
Armenia, Azerbaijan to launch peace talks

Armenia, Azerbaijan to launch peace talks
US says F-16 sale to Turkey serves NATO interests in letter to Congress

US says F-16 sale to Turkey serves NATO interests in letter to Congress
Civilians try to flee east Ukraine as Russia prepares attack

Civilians try to flee east Ukraine as Russia prepares attack
WORLD Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced Thursday it will ban foreign investors from buying homes in Canada for two years in a bid to cool off a hot housing market.

ECONOMY Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung Electronics expects operating profits for the first quarter to rise 50.3 percent, the South Korean tech giant said in a statement yesterday, despite global supply chain woes.
SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.