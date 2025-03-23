Israeli security cabinet OKs independence for 13 West Bank settlements

JERUSALEM

Israel’s security cabinet has approved a plan to separate 13 Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank from their neighboring communities, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced on March 23.

According to Smotrich, these settlements will eventually be recognized as independent.

In a post on X, he described the move as part of a broader effort to expand and formalize settlements, stating, "Instead of hiding and apologizing – we raise the flag, build and settle.”

“This is another significant step toward actual sovereignty in Judea and Samaria," he said, using Israel’s terminology for the West Bank.

Currently, approximately 700,000 Israeli settlers live among 2.7 million Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem — territories Israel captured in the 1967 war. Most countries view the settlements in these areas as illegal, but Israel disputes this, citing historical and biblical ties. Pro-settlement Israeli politicians have been encouraged by the return of former U.S. President Donald Trump to the White House.

Israel plans new southern airport near Gaza border

Separately, Israel’s Economic Affairs Committee yesterday granted final approval for the construction of a new international airport in the country’s south, near the Gaza border.

A pending bill in parliament outlines plans for the airport to be built in Nevatim, about 65 kilometers from Gaza and next to a military airbase in the Negev desert that houses F-35 fighter jets. The airbase was previously targeted by Iranian missiles last October.

The proposed airport, located about 132 kilometers from Tel Aviv, is expected to take seven years to complete and accommodate up to 15 million passengers annually.

Proponents argue that it will ease congestion at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport while stimulating economic growth in the south, potentially creating 50,000 jobs—many for the local Bedouin community.

However, Israel’s military and security officials have opposed the plan due to its proximity to the airbase.