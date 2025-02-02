Israeli PM departs for US to meet with Trump

TEL AVIV
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Washington on Sunday to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In pre-departure statements at Ben Gurion Airport, Netanyahu called his meeting with Trump “a testimony to the strength of the Israeli-American alliance.”

He said his talks with Trump will take up “critical issues facing Israel and our region: victory over Hamas, achieving the release of all our hostages and dealing with the Iranian terror axis in all its components.”

“We can strengthen Israel’s security, expand the circle of peace even further and usher in a remarkable era beyond our imagination,” he added.

The Israeli premier is expected to return to Israel on Thursday following his high-profile discussions in Washington.

Netanyahu’s office said on Saturday that the premier will begin talks on a second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, which took effect on Jan. 19, on Monday.

The three-phase ceasefire agreement includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Palestinian factions have released 18 captives under the agreement in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 47,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 and reduced much of the area to rubble.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

