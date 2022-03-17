Israeli mafia boss sought by Interpol nabbed in Istanbul

  March 17 2022

ISTANBUL
An Israeli crime boss, sought with red notice by Interpol, has been caught in a luxury residence he was sharing with his Turkish girlfriend in Istanbul’s Şişli district.

According to Interpol records, 31-year-old Omre Oda is charged with “murder, attempt to murder, money laundering, blackmail, organizing conspiracy for crime, disobeying firearms law, kidnapping and fraud.”

Israel applied to Interpol in 2019 as Oda “vanished” after committing the mentioned crimes between 2017 and 2019.

Upon notification that Oda was in Istanbul, Turkish police started an investigation to find out his whereabouts. In a short time, security units determined that he was living in a residential apartment in Şişli with his girlfriend.

Oda was nabbed in an early morning police operation on March 15 and arrested by the court following a health check.

