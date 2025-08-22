Israeli data shows 83 pct of Gaza dead are civilians: Report

Israeli data shows 83 pct of Gaza dead are civilians: Report

JERUSALEM
Israeli data shows 83 pct of Gaza dead are civilians: Report

A secret Israeli military database shows that 83 percent of those killed in the Gaza Strip are civilians, according to a joint investigation by The Guardian, the Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call.

The outlets reported on Aug. 21 that, as of May 2025 — 19 months into Israel’s war in Gaza — Israeli intelligence identified 8,900 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) fighters as either confirmed or “likely” dead.

In the same period, Gaza’s health authorities recorded more than 53,000 fatalities from Israeli strikes, meaning that militants represented only about 17 percent of the deaths, while civilians made up roughly 83 percent.

Conflict analysts said such a ratio is almost unprecedented in modern warfare, exceeded only by atrocities such as the Rwandan genocide, the 1995 Srebrenica massacre and Russia’s siege of Mariupol in 2022.

Human rights groups and genocide experts argued the figures reinforce allegations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, citing mass civilian casualties along with deliberate starvation.

The investigation also notes that Israeli officials have routinely inflated estimates of militant deaths — sometimes claiming as many as 20,000 — and publicly asserted a near 1:1 civilian-to-combatant ratio, even though internal data shows they privately reject those claims.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() NATO chief calls for robust security guarantees on Ukraine visit

NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

    NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

  2. Macron, Merz, Tusk to visit Moldova to back its 'security, sovereignty'

    Macron, Merz, Tusk to visit Moldova to back its 'security, sovereignty'

  3. Trump visits police, troops deployed in US capital

    Trump visits police, troops deployed in US capital

  4. Japan city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit

    Japan city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit

  5. Two separate guerilla attacks kill 18 in Colombia

    Two separate guerilla attacks kill 18 in Colombia
Recommended
NATO chief calls for robust security guarantees on Ukraine visit

NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit
Macron, Merz, Tusk to visit Moldova to back its security, sovereignty

Macron, Merz, Tusk to visit Moldova to back its 'security, sovereignty'
Trump visits police, troops deployed in US capital

Trump visits police, troops deployed in US capital
Japan city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit

Japan city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit
Two separate guerilla attacks kill 18 in Colombia

Two separate guerilla attacks kill 18 in Colombia
Bolivia set to choose a new president

Bolivia set to choose a new president
Extreme heat poses growing threat to workers health: WHO

Extreme heat poses growing threat to workers' health: WHO
WORLD NATO chief calls for robust security guarantees on Ukraine visit

NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

The head of NATO on Friday called for "robust" security guarantees for Ukraine to ensure Russia upholds any potential peace deal and "never again" attempts to invade Ukraine.
ECONOMY Over 28 million Foreign Tourists visit Türkiye in first 7 months

Over 28 million Foreign Tourists visit Türkiye in first 7 months

Türkiye hosted 28.4 million foreign tourists between January and July, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry's data released on Aug. 22, marking a 2.1 percent drop compared to the same period in 2024.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿