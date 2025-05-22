Israeli attacks kill 98 Gazans in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Israeli attacks kill 98 Gazans in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

GAZA CITY
Israeli attacks kill 98 Gazans in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Israeli attacks killed at least 98 Palestinians in Gaza in the last 24 hours, a Health Ministry official said on Thursday.

“Many women and children were among the victims,” the ministry’s director-general, Munir al-Bursh, told Anadolu.

Witnesses reported deadly Israeli strikes on several homes and tents sheltering displaced civilians across the war-torn enclave in the last hours.

 

Illegal Israeli settlers assault Palestinians in West Bank

 

Illegal Israeli settlers attacked several areas in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, assaulting Palestinians and solidarity activists.

“Israeli settlers attacked activists in the Maghayer a-Deir community east of Ramallah and prevented them from filming,” the Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, a non-governmental organization, said in a statement.

The organization included a video clip in its statement in which a solidarity activist—apparently Israeli—can be heard speaking in Hebrew and filming one of the settlers during the raid on the Bedouin community before screaming as he is assaulted.

Ahmed Suleiman, a resident of the community, where a settler outpost was recently established near his home, told Anadolu that a group of settlers attacked the community and assaulted Israeli solidarity activists, though no injuries were reported.

“Tonight, the settlers established a new outpost inside the community, brought sheep with them, and prevented us from entering or exiting. If it weren’t for the presence of the activists, we would have been forcibly displaced,” he added.

Suleiman noted that the community is home to around 150 residents, most of whom have moved their livestock and are considering leaving to protect their lives.

death toll,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spains PM

Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM

    Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM

  2. Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in 1st round

    Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in 1st round

  3. Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the 'decade of family'

    Erdoğan declares 2026–2035 the 'decade of family'

  4. Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case

    Turkish actors get suspended prison sentences in Gezi Park-related case

  5. Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum

    Family ties in digital era discussed at panel of Istanbul forum
Recommended
Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in 1st round

Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in 1st round
Starvation-related deaths in Gaza as Israel lets minimal aid in

Starvation-related deaths in Gaza as Israel lets minimal aid in
Italy, other EU states urge rethink on rights convention

Italy, other EU states urge rethink on rights convention
UK will roll out chemical castration for sex offenders

UK will roll out chemical castration for sex offenders
Trump announces Kiev-Moscow mass prisoner swap

Trump announces Kiev-Moscow mass prisoner swap
Russia says downs 112 Ukrainian drones, 8 people wounded

Russia says downs 112 Ukrainian drones, 8 people wounded
Alleged US killer of Israel embassy staff charged with murder

Alleged US killer of Israel embassy staff charged with murder
WORLD Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in 1st round

Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners in 1st round

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that Moscow and Kyiv had exchanged 270 servicemen and 120 civilians each in the first round of a large-scale swap, carried out under the terms of an agreement reached in Istanbul last week.

ECONOMY Trump calls for 50 percent tariff on EU, starting June 1

Trump calls for 50 percent tariff on EU, starting June 1

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called for a 50 percent tariff on imports from the European Union, raising the stakes in his global trade war.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿