Israeli attacks kill 98 Gazans in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

GAZA CITY

Israeli attacks killed at least 98 Palestinians in Gaza in the last 24 hours, a Health Ministry official said on Thursday.

“Many women and children were among the victims,” the ministry’s director-general, Munir al-Bursh, told Anadolu.

Witnesses reported deadly Israeli strikes on several homes and tents sheltering displaced civilians across the war-torn enclave in the last hours.

Illegal Israeli settlers assault Palestinians in West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers attacked several areas in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, assaulting Palestinians and solidarity activists.

“Israeli settlers attacked activists in the Maghayer a-Deir community east of Ramallah and prevented them from filming,” the Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, a non-governmental organization, said in a statement.

The organization included a video clip in its statement in which a solidarity activist—apparently Israeli—can be heard speaking in Hebrew and filming one of the settlers during the raid on the Bedouin community before screaming as he is assaulted.

Ahmed Suleiman, a resident of the community, where a settler outpost was recently established near his home, told Anadolu that a group of settlers attacked the community and assaulted Israeli solidarity activists, though no injuries were reported.

“Tonight, the settlers established a new outpost inside the community, brought sheep with them, and prevented us from entering or exiting. If it weren’t for the presence of the activists, we would have been forcibly displaced,” he added.

Suleiman noted that the community is home to around 150 residents, most of whom have moved their livestock and are considering leaving to protect their lives.