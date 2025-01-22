Israeli army destroyed 80 pct of northern Gaza: Palestinian official

Israeli army destroyed 80 pct of northern Gaza: Palestinian official

GAZA CITY
Israeli army destroyed 80 pct of northern Gaza: Palestinian official

The Israeli military's recent genocide and ethnic cleansing have left 80 percent of northern Gaza in ruins, a Palestinian official said Tuesday.

Areas like the Jabalia refugee camp, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia have suffered near-total destruction, Deputy Minister of Public Works and Housing in Gaza Naji Sarhan told Anadolu.

“The devastation is absolute, affecting homes, streets and infrastructure, making northern Gaza uninhabitable,” Sarhan said.

More than 300,000 Palestinians are currently homeless, and the impending return of internally displaced people from central and southern Gaza according to the ceasefire agreement is expected to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, he added.

Sarhan emphasized the urgent need for international support, noting that the reconstruction of northern Gaza will require monumental efforts and global assistance.

During a press conference in Jabalia, Imad Badwan, the head of Beit Hanoun Municipality, declared northern Gaza a disaster zone. He detailed the destruction of roads, water and sewage networks and critical infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and UNRWA facilities that served as shelters.

Israel's offensive caused the death or disappearance of over 5,000 people and injured around 13,000, with more than 200,000 displaced,” Badwan said.

He called for immediate aid from UNRWA, the World Food Program and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to address the dire needs of shelter, food, clothing and camp facilities for displaced individuals.

A Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Sunday, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed at least 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 110,700 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The three-phase ceasefire agreement includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to introduce comprehensive judicial reform strategy

Türkiye to introduce comprehensive judicial reform strategy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to introduce comprehensive judicial reform strategy

    Türkiye to introduce comprehensive judicial reform strategy

  2. Iraq passes three controversial bills

    Iraq passes three controversial bills

  3. 240 suspects caught in nationwide ops against PKK

    240 suspects caught in nationwide ops against PKK

  4. West Bank op ‘to mark strategy shift’: Israeli defense chief

    West Bank op ‘to mark strategy shift’: Israeli defense chief

  5. S Korea to overhaul some airports after Jeju Air crash

    S Korea to overhaul some airports after Jeju Air crash
Recommended
Iraq passes three controversial bills

Iraq passes three controversial bills
West Bank op ‘to mark strategy shift’: Israeli defense chief

West Bank op ‘to mark strategy shift’: Israeli defense chief
S Korea to overhaul some airports after Jeju Air crash

S Korea to overhaul some airports after Jeju Air crash
Rubio, on first day, warns China with Asian partners

Rubio, on first day, warns China with Asian partners
Panama complains to UN over Trump canal threat

Panama complains to UN over Trump canal threat
EU: Russia posing an existential threat to our security

EU: Russia posing an existential threat to our security
12 dead in major Israeli military operation in West Bank

12 dead in major Israeli military operation in West Bank
WORLD Iraq passes three controversial bills

Iraq passes three controversial bills

Iraq’s parliament has passed three divisive laws, including amendments to the country's personal status law that opponents say would in effect legalize child marriage.

ECONOMY Sweden says won’t support YPG, FETÖ at key security talks

Sweden says won’t support YPG, FETÖ at key security talks

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard has underscored once again the importance of ties with Türkiye, especially in regard to counterterrorism, stressing her country will not support terrorist organizations such as YPG and FETÖ.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿