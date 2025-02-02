Israeli army conducts large-scale raid in northern West Bank

ISTANBUL

The Israeli army launched a major offensive in the northern West Bank early yesterday amid tension in the occupied territory, witnesses have said.

Israeli military vehicles and two bulldozers pushed into the town of Tammun, southeast of Tubas city, and Al-Far’a refugee camp and imposed a curfew in the two areas.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli soldiers forced families out of their homes in Al-Far’a camp and turned the buildings into military outposts.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa confirmed the Israeli raid in the two areas.

For its part, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, accused Israeli forces of preventing its medics from evacuating a sick Palestinian in Al-Far’a camp.

Local authorities in Tubas announced a suspension of school classes in Tammun and Al-Far’a camp following the Israeli raid.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said late on Feb. 1 Israeli strikes in the Jenin area had killed five people.

An air strike on an eastern neighbourhood of Jenin killed 16-year-old Ahmad al-Sadi and critically wounded two other people, the ministry said.

A second strike targeted a car, killing two people in the nearby town of Qabatiya, it added, while a third killed two people in central Jenin.

"After the strike that killed the child (Sadi), an Israeli drone strike hit a car in Qabatiya and killed two youths," Jenin governor Kamal Abu al-Rub told AFP.

"Minutes later another drone strike in Jenin killed two more youths who were on a motorcycle."

The Israeli military confirmed it struck a car in the Qabatiya area.

The new raid came days after 10 Palestinians were killed on Jan. 30 by an Israeli airstrike in Tammun.

Last month, the Israeli military launched a major offensive in the West Bank dubbed "Iron Wall" aimed at rooting out Palestinian militant groups from the Jenin area of the West Bank.

Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp have long been a hotbed of Palestinian militancy and violence there and across the territory has soared since the Gaza war broke out in 2023.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 881 Palestinians, including many militants, in the West Bank since the start of the war, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

At least 30 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks or Israeli military raids in the territory over the same period, according to Israeli official figures.