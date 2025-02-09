Israeli airstrike kills 6 in eastern Lebanon despite cease-fire

Six people were killed and two others injured on Saturday in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Shaira area in Lebanon’s eastern Baalbek district, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

“Six people were martyred and two others were wounded due to an Israeli airstrike on the Shaira area, adjacent to the town of Janta,” NNA reported.

The Israeli military, in a statement, said its air force carried out the strike under the direction of intelligence services, claiming it targeted Hezbollah members inside a site in the Bekaa Valley, allegedly used for producing and storing strategic weaponry.

A fragile cease-fire has been in place since Nov. 27, ending months of mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into full-scale conflict last September.

Despite the truce, Israel has committed over 840 violations, killing and injuring dozens in Lebanon, including women and children.

Under the cease-fire deal, Israel was supposed to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply.

