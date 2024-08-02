Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday told his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that Netanyahu does not want a cease-fire and emphasized that Israel is working to spread the fire in Gaza to the entire region.

Erdoğan held a phone call with Biden on late Thursday, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said that the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh "dealt a heavy blow" to cease-fire efforts in Gaza.

Israel is working to spread the fire in Gaza to the entire region, he stressed.

Aside from Gaza, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, the recent prisoner exchange coordinated by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), as well as regional and global developments, according to the statement.

Biden thanked Erdoğan for Türkiye's contributions to the successful prisoner exchange with Russia.

Erdoğan stated that Türkiye seeks to further improve relations with the U.S. in all areas and will continue to do so.