Israel uncovers a rare early mosque in Negev

  • June 24 2022 07:00:00

Israel uncovers a rare early mosque in Negev

RAHAT
Israel uncovers a rare early mosque in Negev

Israeli archaeologists on June 22 unveiled a rare ancient mosque in the country’s south that the antiquities officials said sheds light on the region’s transition from Christianity to Islam.

The remains of the mosque, believed to be more than 1,200 years old, were discovered during works to build a new neighborhood in the Bedouin city of Rahat, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement.

The mosque located in the Negev desert contains “a square room and a wall facing the direction of Mecca”, with a half-circle niche in that wall pointing to the south, the IAA said.

“These unique architectural features show that the building was used as a mosque,” the authority said, noting it probably hosted a few dozen worshippers at a time.

A short distance from the mosque, a “luxurious estate building” was also discovered, with remains of tableware and glass artefacts pointing to 

the wealth of its residents, the IAA said.

Three years ago, the authority unearthed another mosque nearby from the same era of the seventh to 8th century A.D., calling the two Islamic places of worship “among the earliest known worldwide.”

The mosques, estate and other homes found nearby illuminate “the historical process that took place in the northern Negev with the introduction of a new religion - the religion of Islam, and a new rulership and culture in the region,” the IAA said.

“These were gradually established, inheriting the earlier Byzantine government and Christian religion that held sway over the land for hundreds of years.”

The Muslim conquest of the region occurred in the first half of the seventh century.

The IAA said the mosques found in Rahat would be preserved in their current locations, whether as historic monuments or as active places of prayer.

TURKEY Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

    Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

  2. Arsonist behind Marmaris wildfires arrested

    Arsonist behind Marmaris wildfires arrested

  3. General consensus achieved in Ukrainian grain export issue: Defense minister

    General consensus achieved in Ukrainian grain export issue: Defense minister

  4. NATO to organize special anti-terror meeting during Madrid summit

    NATO to organize special anti-terror meeting during Madrid summit

  5. Justice minister criticizes court ruling in high-profile femicide case

    Justice minister criticizes court ruling in high-profile femicide case
Recommended
Glastonbury Festival welcomes back fans after pandemic

Glastonbury Festival welcomes back fans after pandemic
Broadway’s ‘MJ’ gets a box office bump after the Tony Awards

Broadway’s ‘MJ’ gets a box office bump after the Tony Awards
Child grave with bracelets and gifts found in ancient city

Child grave with bracelets and gifts found in ancient city
Oscar-winning deaf actor Marlee Matlin becomes Academy governor

Oscar-winning deaf actor Marlee Matlin becomes Academy governor
Iran movie feted by Cannes critics banned at home

Iran movie feted by Cannes critics banned at home
Gate of Hell opens to visitors

Gate of Hell opens to visitors
WORLD Rescuers scramble to reach Afghan quake survivors as foreign aid arrives

Rescuers scramble to reach Afghan quake survivors as foreign aid arrives

Desperate rescuers battled against the clock and heavy rain on June 24 to reach cut-off areas in eastern Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake killed at least 1,000 people and left thousands more homeless.
ECONOMY UK hit by second rail strike

UK hit by second rail strike

Travel on Britain’s railway system ground to a halt again yesterday, as the second of three days of widespread strike action this week billed as the biggest in decades got underway.
SPORTS 2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

Türkiye is hopeful to achieve successes in two major basketball tournaments and sees 2022 as a basketball year, the country’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said.