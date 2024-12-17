Israel to maintain Gaza 'security control' after war: Defense chief

Israel to maintain Gaza 'security control' after war: Defense chief

TEL AVIV
Israel to maintain Gaza security control after war: Defense chief

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that his country's forces would be free to act in the Gaza Strip even after its war with Hamas ends.

"After eliminating Hamas's military and governmental capabilities in Gaza, Israel would have security control over Gaza with complete freedom of action" for the Israeli military, Katz said in a post on X, noting that it was his own "position.”

Katz said that Israel's future control over Gaza should be "exactly like in Judea and Samaria,” the biblical names for the West Bank which Israel has occupied since 1967 and where its forces conduct frequent raids.

The question of Gaza's post-war governance has remained unresolved, more than a year since Israel vowed to crush Hamas.

Katz's predecessor Yoav Gallant had voiced firm opposition to any prolonged Israeli control of Gaza.

Israeli media reported that Hamas has concerns that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will allow Israel to resume fighting in Gaza at the completion of the first phase of the three-stage ceasefire that is currently in advanced negotiations.

Meanwhile, Palestinian security forces have launched a rare crackdown against local militant groups in the northern West Bank, sending in armored cars and engaging in fierce gunbattles that have killed at least two people in the volatile area.

The raid marks an unusual step for the Palestinian Authority, the governing body for semi-autonomous pockets in the occupied West Bank that is internationally recognized but has largely lost control of militant strongholds such as Jenin, where forces operated through the weekend and into the week.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

    Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

  2. Lydian coins return home

    Lydian coins return home

  3. 'Emilia Pérez' and 'Wicked' advance in Oscars shortlists

    'Emilia Pérez' and 'Wicked' advance in Oscars shortlists

  4. Lego artist wows with his very grand designs

    Lego artist wows with his very grand designs

  5. State Opera and Ballet discovers young artists in Hatay

    State Opera and Ballet discovers young artists in Hatay
Recommended
Israel plans an extended occupation of Syrian buffer zone

Israel plans an extended occupation of Syrian buffer zone
Teams investigate mass graves in Syria

Teams investigate mass graves in Syria
About 100,000 Syrians return home since Assad’s ouster: UN

About 100,000 Syrians return home since Assad’s ouster: UN
Kosovo, Serbia reach deal on search for war missing

Kosovo, Serbia reach deal on search for war missing
South Korean president fails to appear before corruption watchdog

South Korean president fails to appear before corruption watchdog
Japan regrets release of anti-whaling activist Watson

Japan 'regrets' release of anti-whaling activist Watson
First flight since Assads fall takes off from Damascus airport

First flight since Assad's fall takes off from Damascus airport
WORLD Israel plans an extended occupation of Syrian buffer zone

Israel plans an extended occupation of Syrian buffer zone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israeli forces will stay in a buffer zone on the Syrian border until another arrangement is in place “that ensures Israel's security.”
ECONOMY Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

Creditor banks have reached an agreement for the restructuring of the debts provided to Galataport İstanbul Liman İşletmeciliği (Galataport) and Doğuş Galataport Gayrimenkul Yatırımları.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿