Israel plans escalatory steps to pressure Hamas: Sources

GAZA CITY

People gather by the rubble of destroyed buildings for a mass gathering for a communal iftar fast-breaking meal on the second day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the area of al-Dahduh in Gaza City's Tal al-Hawa district on March 2, 2025 amid the ongoing truce in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel plans to implement an escalatory strategy against the Gaza Strip within a week, including cutting off electricity, assassinations and displacing Palestinians from northern to southern Gaza, Israeli sources told press.

On March 2, Israel said it agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and the Jewish holiday of Passover following a proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, after the expiry of the first phase of the ceasefire.

As Hamas rejected the temporary ceasefire proposal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a halt to humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza to pressure the group.

According to a report by Kan public broadcaster, Israel’s next steps will include relocating Gazans from northern to southern Gaza, a tactic previously used during the conflict.

If necessary, the measures could escalate to a full electricity shutdown in the territory.

If the situation remains unresolved, Israel’s final step would involve resuming large-scale military operations, potentially using heavy bombs that were previously withheld by the former U.S. administration.

Additionally, Israel is expected to leverage the significant military aid and weaponry currently being provided by the new U.S. administration.

The Israel Hayom daily added that the plan also involves cutting water supplies and carrying out targeted assassinations.

The reports came after Netanyahu issued a threat, saying, “If Hamas remains entrenched in its position and refuses to release our hostages, there will be further consequences—which I will not elaborate on here.”

Hostage set to meet Trump amid Netanyahu apology

In the meantime, Netanyahu apologized to recently freed hostage Eli Sharabi for failing to free him earlier.

“I am sorry that it took us so long,” said Netanyahu in a phone conversation.

“We fought hard to get you out, and your brother and the entire family fought hard too.”

Sharabi, who was released on Feb. 8 after nearly 500 days in captivity, is expected to meet Trump alongside other freed hostages on March 4.

The meeting follows Trump’s viewing of excerpts from Sharabi’s recent television interview, where he described the severe hunger and violence he experienced while being held by Hamas in Gaza for more than a year.

The trip to the U.S. was arranged with support from Miriam Adelson, an Israeli-American billionaire and prominent Trump donor, who provided a private plane for Sharabi’s journey.

First deadly attack in Israel since Gaza truce began

The developments came after a stabbing in the Israeli city of Haifa on March 3 left one person and the attacker dead in the first such fatal attack since the Gaza ceasefire began in January.

The attack happened at a bus and train station in Haifa, a large coastal city in northern Israel home to a mixed Jewish and Arab population.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said they pronounced dead a man aged around 70, and treated four other wounded people.

Police called it a "terrorist" attack, and said the perpetrator was killed. They identified the assailant as a member of Israel's Druze Arab minority.