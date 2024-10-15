Israel must be stopped, says Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called for international action to halt Israel’s military operations, warning that failure to do so could lead to further instability in the region.

"We can predict where this expansionism will lead if Israel is not stopped as it is becoming increasingly spoiled and wild,” Erdoğan said during a conference organized by his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara on Oct. 15

The event consists of three sessions, each focusing on key aspects of Palestine's future.

"Although there are some individuals who lack comprehension and cannot see the danger approaching our country, we see the risk and take all kinds of precautions," Erdoğan said.

"We will continue our struggle tirelessly until the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital."

Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdoğan urged the international community to increase aid efforts before winter.

"Türkiye stands by its Palestinian and Lebanese brothers. God willing, victory will be for the believers in Gaza and Lebanon," he said. "One day this tear, this pain will end."

Erdoğan also condemned the U.N. and its Security Council for their ineffectiveness in addressing Israel’s actions.

"We have all watched with shame how the U.N. Security Council and international organizations have become so helpless in the face of Israel's arrogance," he said.

"How would the U.N. defend the rights of others when it cannot protect the rights of its own personnel? How long will the U.N. Security Council watch as our region turns into a bloodbath and civilians are burned alive in Gaza?" he questioned.

He stressed that "not only children but also the conscience of humanity died" in Gaza and Lebanon.

"We have witnessed how human rights organizations and famous global media outlets... have fallen into a deep silence when it comes to Palestine," he said.

"The values that the West has been defending for years, such as freedom, democracy, law and freedom of expression, have all been shelved in one fell swoop."

The AKP event was set to cover diplomacy, politics and international law, with prominent figures leading the discussions.

The first session, dedicated to the role of diplomacy in Palestine's future, also featured Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi.

Discussions will explore diplomatic efforts to advance peace and stability in the region.

The second session will focus on the role of politics and parliaments in shaping Palestine's future. The third will address the importance of international law in resolving ongoing war.