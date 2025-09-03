Israel launches second phase of offensive to occupy Gaza City

TEL AVIV
Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Sept. 3 formally announced the launch of the second phase of Operation “Gideon’s Chariots” to occupy Gaza City.

“We have entered the second phase of Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ to fulfill the objectives of the war. Returning our hostages is both a moral and national mission,” Zamir told army troops in the field.

The move came days after the Israeli army declared Gaza City a “dangerous combat zone” on Aug. 29.

On Aug. 8, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy the Gaza Strip, beginning with Gaza City.

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe
