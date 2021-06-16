Israel carries out airstrikes on Gaza Strip

  June 16 2021

Israel carries out airstrikes on Gaza Strip

GAZA CITY-Anadolu Agency
Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes early on June 16 on positions in the Gaza Strip belonging to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas

The Israeli army said in a statement that it targeted Hamas compounds, including in the al-Yarmouk area east of Khan Younis city.

It also bombed a position in the Zeitoun neighborhood.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has not provided any information on whether there are any casualties.

The Israeli army also said in its statement that the airstrike was carried out in response to the sending of incendiary balloons from Gaza into southern Israel.

The airstrikes were the first since a cease-fire was reached between Israel and Hamas on May 21.

An Egyptian-brokered truce that took effect in the early hours of May 21 ended Israel’s 11-day bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left behind a trail of destruction. Health centers and media offices, as well as schools, were among the structures targeted.

