Israel ban on UN agency blatantly violates int’l law, Ankara says

Israel ban on UN agency blatantly violates int’l law, Ankara says

ANKARA
Israel ban on UN agency blatantly violates int’l law, Ankara says

The move by Israel to ban the U.N.-led relief agency’s work to help Palestinians in the occupied territories is a blatant violation of international law, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

“Israel's decision to ban the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East [UNRWA] in the occupied Palestinian territories is a blatant violation of international law,” read a written statement by the ministry on Jan. 30.

“We condemn this step, which marks a new phase in Israel's policies of occupation and annexation aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians from their own land,” it said.

Israel is seeking to deprive Palestine refugees of their right to return to their lands, the ministry underlined, recalling that the UNRWA was established by the U.N. General Assembly in 1949 and has been providing humanitarian services to the millions of Palestinians since.

“At this critical juncture, we call on the international community to support UNRWA and to take the necessary steps toward regional peace,” added the statement, reiterating that “Türkiye stands unwavering in its support of UNRWA and in defending the rights of the Palestinian people.”

Israel claims that the UNRWA is equal to Hamas and its members are acting on behalf of the latter. It banned the U.N.-led agency to operate on its territories, putting the flow of basic humanitarian aid to the Palestinians at risk.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 29 released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza under ceasefire exchange

29 released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza under ceasefire exchange
LATEST NEWS

  1. 29 released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza under ceasefire exchange

    29 released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza under ceasefire exchange

  2. No survivors after plane-helicopter collision outside US capital

    No survivors after plane-helicopter collision outside US capital

  3. Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

    Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

  4. Israel ban on UN agency blatantly violates int’l law, Ankara says

    Israel ban on UN agency blatantly violates int’l law, Ankara says

  5. Erdoğan: Nobody can regulate Turkish judiciary

    Erdoğan: Nobody can regulate Turkish judiciary
Recommended
29 released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza under ceasefire exchange

29 released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza under ceasefire exchange
No survivors after plane-helicopter collision outside US capital

No survivors after plane-helicopter collision outside US capital
Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources
Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison

Ex-US Senator Menedez sentenced to 11 years in prison
Quran burner shot dead in Sweden

Quran burner shot dead in Sweden
Israel, Hamas hold third exchange in Gaza ceasefire

Israel, Hamas hold third exchange in Gaza ceasefire
WORLD 29 released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza under ceasefire exchange

29 released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza under ceasefire exchange

A group of 29 Palestinian prisoners, freed from Israeli jails, arrived in the Gaza Strip late Thursday as part of a third batch of a prisoner exchange deal under a ceasefire agreement.
ECONOMY Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

The government aims to achieve permanent price stability and accelerate the structural transformation of the economy in 2025, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿