Israel army to prepare plan against ‘Iran threats’

This handout satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies and dated June 29, 2025 shows an overview of the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP) complex, about 30 kilometres north of Qom in central Iran. (Photo by Satellite image �2025 Maxar Technologies / AFP)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on July 4 said the army must draw up a plan to prevent Iran from threatening Israel again after the arch-foes fought a 12-day war last month.

The Israeli military's "current mission is to prepare an enforcement plan to ensure that Iran cannot threaten Israel again," Katz said at a meeting with military leaders, according to a statement released by his ministry.

"The army must prepare on the intelligence and operational level to ensure that the air force maintains air superiority over Tehran, the ability to enforce restrictions on Iran and prevent it from rebuilding its capabilities," he added.

Israel launched a bombing campaign against Iran on June 13 following a decades-long shadow war, saying it aimed to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon, an ambition Tehran has consistently denied, and degrade its ballistic missile arsenal.

Following a U.S.-announced ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to prevent Iran from ever rebuilding its nuclear facilities, raising the prospect of further conflict.

Katz wrote on X on June 27 that the army will "act regularly to thwart such threats.”

